Most read
- HUNTINGTON HALLOWEEN TRADITION: Time Warping and Partying at Cinema's "Rocky Horror"
- Jan. 18 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- IMAGE GALLERY: 2012 Tri-State Comic Con Rocked
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
- OPINION: Michael Boldin - The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of the Supreme Court Vaccine Mandate Opinion
- RIP RKO Keith - Will the Removed Lobby Ever Be Used?
OPINION: Michael Boldin - The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of the Supreme Court Vaccine Mandate Opinion
“Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly. Requiring the vaccination of 84 million Americans, selected simply because they work for employers with more than 100 employees, certainly falls in the latter category,” the unsigned opinion says.
Read more at the Tenth Amendment Center.
Boldin is founder and president of the Los Angeles, Calif.-based Tenth Amendment Center, and host of The Path to Liberty podcast.