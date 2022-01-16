OPINION: Michael Boldin - The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of the Supreme Court Vaccine Mandate Opinion

 Sunday, January 16, 2022 - 10:00

GOOD: Supreme Court holds vaccine mandate for businesses is illegal. (We absolutely gotta take a win when we get it!)

“Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly. Requiring the vaccination of 84 million Americans, selected simply because they work for employers with more than 100 employees, certainly falls in the latter category,” the unsigned opinion says.

Read more at the Tenth Amendment Center.

 

Boldin is founder and president of the Los Angeles, Calif.-based Tenth Amendment Center, and host of The Path to Liberty podcast