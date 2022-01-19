Art exhibits set to open this month in Huntington

The School of Art and Design at Marshall University presents two new art exhibits this month at its galleries in Huntington. Its 11th Annual National Juried Exhibition from Tuesday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Feb. 11, in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery inside the Visual Arts Center, at 927 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington. Rebellious will be on view from Monday, Jan. 24, through Friday, Feb. 25, at Birke Art Gallery in Smith Hall on Marshall’s campus.

The 11th Annual National Juried Exhibition brings together artwork by artists from more than a dozen states, including a handful from West Virginia and even a few Marshall students. Visitors will see 25 works of art including painting, sculpture, drawing, traditional and experimental photography, video and ceramics.

The juror for this year’s exhibition is Dr. Sarah Magnatta, an art historian and educator based in Denver, Colorado. Her area of expertise is in global contemporary art.

“The notion of ‘Capturing the present’ emerged as a unifying framework,” Magnatta said. “The artists included in this exhibition, through a wide range of mediums and methods, have brought various notions of time to the fore.”

The Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The public is invited to a reception for the 11th Annual National Juried Exhibition from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. Award winners will be announced in a short program at 5 p.m. The event will also be livestreamed over Instagram @marshalluartanddesign.

Meanwhile, in the Birke Art Gallery, Rebellious will be on view from Jan. 24 – Feb. 25. Rebellious is a solo exhibition of figure drawings by artist Linsdey Guile. Guile is a self-described body and fat-liberation artist exploring concepts of self-image through the lens of contemporary feminist theory.

Guile’s “sensitive, larger than life-size drawings grace the walls of the gallery, commanding space and literally embodying resistance,” said Jamie Platt, director of galleries for the School of Art and Design. The subjects of Guile’s drawings, all women, many of them nude, are not merely models but collaborators, contributing to the form and content in the work.

“Their bodies are presented not as objects, but for their humanity. Unapologetic and resilient, Lindsey Guile is determined to normalize all the shapes our bodies take,” Platt said. “Rebellious is a gorgeous show. It gives me chills. Lindsey draws you in with her tremendous skill and then, when you realize what you’re seeing, all these important questions bubble up. Visitors should come prepared to examine their own feelings.”

The public is invited to attend a reception for Rebellious from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. Guile will be on hand to give a talk about her work. A word of caution to parents of young children: this show does contain nudity. For gallery hours call 304-696-4312 or visit the website, www.marshall.edu/art-galleries.

Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, visitors to both exhibitions will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. All events are subject to changes. For up-to-date information, please call 304-696-7299 or visit the website www.marshall.edu/art-galleries.