WV Marquee Daily Showtimes Jan. 20-Jan.27; "Labyrinth" Flashback

The schedules below is a day by day listing and includes movie preemptions for "special" showings.

Although COVID instructions appear to keep cinemas open, individual cinemas have different policies on masks and/or vaccinations. The new strain is threatening to send us backwards due to the number of people who have refused a jab. Weekend and weekday times may still have adjustments.

KING'S DAUGHTER

King Louis XIV's quest for immortality leads him to capture and steal a mermaid's life force, a move that is further complicated by his illegitimate daughter's discovery of the creature.

REDEEMING LOVE

Based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers, REDEEMING LOVE is a powerful story of relentless love and perseverance as a young couple's relationship clashes with the harsh realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850. It is a life-changing story of the power of unconditional and all-consuming love.





TIGER RISING

When 12-year-old Rob Horton discovers a caged tiger in the woods near his home, his imagination runs wild and life begins to change in the most unexpected ways. With the help of a wise and mysterious maid, Willie May and the stubborn new girl in school, he navigates through childhood memories, heartache, and wondrous adventures in this heartwarming adaptation. (Beckley/ Charleston)





LABYRINTH

Muppets creator Jim Henson directed this musical fantasy about a teenage girl (Jennifer Connelly) who must enter the mythical world of the Labyrinth to rescue her kidnapped baby brother. The casting of David Bowie as the Goblin King made this an iconic 80’s movie; Bowie’s five original songs include “Magic Dance,” which he performs with a gaggle of goblin puppets. (“You remind me of a babe…”) Rated PG

WV MARQUEE CINEMAS

BECKLEY, WV

Marquee Galleria 14

The King's Daughter (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:35



Redeeming Love (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30



The Tiger Rising (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20



Belle (PG) Reserved; dubbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:00 PM

Sun - Thu: 12:00 PM



Belle (PG) Reserved; subtitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:00 PM

Sun - Thu: 3:00 PM



Scream (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:15, 9:45



The 355 (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:25



American Underdog (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



The King's Man (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



Sing 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:15



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:20, 12:50, 3:40, 4:10, 7:00, 7:30

Sun: 12:20, 3:40, 7:00

Mon & Tue: 12:20, 12:50, 3:40, 4:10, 7:00, 7:30

Wed: 12:20, 3:40, 7:00

Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:40, 4:10, 7:00, 7:30



West Side Story (PG-13) Reserved

Mon - Thu: 7:40 PM



House of Gucci (R) Reserved

Fri: 2:30, 8:35

Mon - Thu: 2:30, 8:35



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:05, 6:05

Sun: 12:05 PM

Mon - Thu: 12:05, 6:05



Labyrinth (1986) (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Marquee Highlands

The King's Daughter (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:35

Sun - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10



Redeeming Love (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sun - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30



Belle (PG) dubbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:00 PM

Sun - Thu: 12:00 PM



Belle (PG) subtitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 2:45 PM

Sun - Thu: 2:45 PM



Scream (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:15, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00



The 355 (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 6:50, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 6:50 PM



American Underdog (PG)

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sun - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10



The King's Man (R)

Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



The Matrix Resurrections (R)

Fri & Sat: 5:45, 9:00

Mon & Tue: 5:45 PM

Thu: 5:45 PM



Sing 2 (PG)

Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:15

Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



Nightmare Alley (R)

Fri & Sat: 1:15, 4:40, 8:15

Sun - Thu: 12:00, 3:15, 6:30



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:40, 4:10, 7:00, 7:30



West Side Story (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:25



Encanto (PG)

Fri & Sat: 12:00, 3:00

Sun: 12:00 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:00, 3:00

Wed: 12:00 PM

Thu: 12:00, 3:00



House of Gucci (R)

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sun - Thu: 5:30 PM



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Labyrinth (1986) (PG)

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

MARQUEE SHOWPLACE

The King's Daughter (PG) Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:35

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:35

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:45



Scream (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:15



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 9:15

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:15

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 7:00



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 3:50, 7:00

Sat: 2:30, 7:00

Sun: 12:20, 3:50, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:30

HUNTINGTON, WV

Marquee Pullman Square

The King's Daughter (PG) Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:35

Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10, 9:35



Redeeming Love (PG-13) Mature Thematic Content; Partial Nudity; Sexual Content; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30



Belle (PG) Language; NO Passes \ NO Coupons; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence; subtitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 4:00 PM

Sun: 12:30 PM

Mon & Tue: 4:00 PM

Thu: 4:00 PM



Belle (PG) Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence; dubbed; No Passes Allowed

Sat: 12:30 PM



Scream (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:15, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:15, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:15, 9:45



The 355 (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence

Fri: 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 6:50, 9:40



American Underdog (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



A Journal for Jordan (PG-13) Drug Use; Language; Partial Nudity; Some Sexual Content

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



The King's Man (R) Language; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:15

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:15

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:15



Nightmare Alley (R) Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 4:40, 8:15

Sat & Sun: 1:15, 4:40, 8:15

Mon - Thu: 4:40, 8:15



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 3:40, 4:10, 7:00, 7:30

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 3:40, 4:10, 7:00, 7:30

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 4:10, 7:00, 7:30



West Side Story (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:40

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 4:00, 7:40

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:40



House of Gucci (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence

Fri: 4:00, 8:00

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 4:00, 8:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 8:00



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Action; Disturbing Content; Strong Language; Suggestive References; Violence

Fri & Sat: 7:15, 9:30

Sun: 9:30 PM

Mon & Tue: 7:15, 9:30

Wed: 9:30 PM

Thu: 7:15, 9:30



Labyrinth (1986) (PG)

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

The King's Daughter (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:35



Redeeming Love (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30



The Tiger Rising (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20



Belle (PG) Reserved; dubbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:25 PM



Belle (PG) Reserved; subtitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 8:00 PM

Sun: 9:30 PM

Mon & Tue: 8:00 PM

Wed: 9:30 PM

Thu: 8:00 PM



Scream (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



Scream (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15



The 355 (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 1:10, 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 1:10 PM

Mon - Thu: 1:10, 4:00, 6:50, 9:40



American Underdog (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



The King's Man (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



The Matrix Resurrections (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 4:30 PM

Mon & Tue: 4:30 PM

Thu: 4:30 PM



Sing 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:15



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 4:10, 7:30



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:40, 7:00



Labyrinth (1986) (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

Marquee Wytheville 8

The King's Daughter (PG) Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:35

Sun - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10



Scream (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:15, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00



The 355 (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



American Underdog (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sun - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:15

Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:40, 7:00



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action

Fri & Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sun - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00