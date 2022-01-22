Most read
- FLASHBACK: Insights Into Infamous Charleston Avenue Murders Revealed in Court Opinion; Huntington Police in July 2005 Thought They Were Close to Solution
- Jan. 24 Wayne County Commission Meeting Agenda
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming to Area Movie Screens
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- LEGAL: N.H. AG Releases 90 Names on Dishonest Police List
- Favorite Top 10 Huntington, WV Bars of All-Time
- May 29 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- Nationally-Ranked Teams, Seven Home Games Highlight 2019 Football Schedule
LEGAL: N.H. AG Releases 90 Names on Dishonest Police List
This first group included officers who were notified when the new law went into effect on Sept. 24 that they could file a lawsuit in Superior Court and had 90 days to try to have their names removed. Since they didn’t file in Superior Court, their names became public Wednesday.
There were 281 names on the list when the law went into effect but some may have been duplicates.
Read more at InDepthNH.org.