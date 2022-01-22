LEGAL: N.H. AG Releases 90 Names on Dishonest Police List

Concord, N.H. – As required by a new law, Attorney General John Formella on Wednesday released the names of 90 current or former law enforcement officers with credibility issues from the secret Laurie List with more expected to be revealed in three months.

This first group included officers who were notified when the new law went into effect on Sept. 24 that they could file a lawsuit in Superior Court and had 90 days to try to have their names removed. Since they didn’t file in Superior Court, their names became public Wednesday.

There were 281 names on the list when the law went into effect but some may have been duplicates.

