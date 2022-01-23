OPINION: Mike Maharrey - Biden Wants to Fix the Meat Industry; The Feds Broke It Decades Ago

 Sunday, January 23, 2022 - 08:00
Government breaks things. Then it often rides in on a white horse promising to “fix” the very things it broke.

In the latest example of government claiming it will solve a problem it created to begin with, President Joe Biden has committed to fixing the rising cost of meat.

Overall, meat prices have climbed 16 percent over the last year. Beef prices are up 20.9 percent. Biden says the problem is a lack of competition in the meatpacking industry.

“Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism — it’s exploitation,” Biden said.

Mike Maharrey is communications director of the Tenth Amendment Center, and author of the book, Our Last Hope: Rediscovering the Lost Path to Liberty