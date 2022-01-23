Most read
OPINION: Mike Maharrey - Biden Wants to Fix the Meat Industry; The Feds Broke It Decades Ago
Overall, meat prices have climbed 16 percent over the last year. Beef prices are up 20.9 percent. Biden says the problem is a lack of competition in the meatpacking industry.
“Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism — it’s exploitation,” Biden said.
Read more at The Tenth Amendment Center.
Mike Maharrey is communications director of the Tenth Amendment Center, and author of the book, Our Last Hope: Rediscovering the Lost Path to Liberty