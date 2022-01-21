Jan. 24 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Resolution re: #2021-R-96 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE MAYOR’S APPOINTMENT OF LISA RILEY TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON LAND BANK FAST TRACK AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

6. Resolution re: #2022-R-02 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT THE TERMS OF, PAY MATCHING FUNDS FOR, AND ACCEPT AS REVENUE A GRANT FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GIGREADY INCENTIVE PROGRAM

Sponsored by:(assigned pending committee approval)





7. Resolution re: #2022-R-05 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONCERNING THE WORK STOPPAGE AT SPECIAL METALS

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

8. Good & Welfare

9. Adjournment