Jan. 24 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. Resolution re: #2021-R-96 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE MAYOR’S APPOINTMENT OF LISA RILEY TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON LAND BANK FAST TRACK AUTHORITY
Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson
6. Resolution re: #2022-R-02 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT THE TERMS OF, PAY MATCHING FUNDS FOR, AND ACCEPT AS REVENUE A GRANT FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GIGREADY INCENTIVE PROGRAM
Sponsored by:(assigned pending committee approval)
7. Resolution re: #2022-R-05 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONCERNING THE WORK STOPPAGE AT SPECIAL METALS
Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones
8. Good & Welfare
9. Adjournment