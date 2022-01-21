Jan. 24 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

 Friday, January 21, 2022 - 16:25

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1.  Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2.  Roll Call

3.  Synopsis of Last Meeting

4.  Reports of the Mayor

5.  Resolution re:  #2021-R-96 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE MAYOR’S APPOINTMENT OF LISA RILEY TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON LAND BANK FAST TRACK AUTHORITY 

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

 

6.  Resolution re:  #2022-R-02 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT THE TERMS OF, PAY MATCHING FUNDS FOR, AND ACCEPT AS REVENUE A GRANT FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GIGREADY INCENTIVE PROGRAM  

Sponsored by:(assigned pending committee approval)


7.  Resolution re:  #2022-R-05 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONCERNING THE WORK STOPPAGE AT SPECIAL METALS 

 Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

 

8.  Good & Welfare

9.  Adjournment