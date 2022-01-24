Man Arrested for Robbery of Huntington Dollar General

Huntington Police officers arrested Matthew Scott Smith, 50, of South Point, Ohio, without incident and charged him with 2nd degree robbery in the Jan. 16 robbery of the Family Dollar, located at 850 14th St. W. He also was charged with a probation violation.

An employee of the store reported the robbery at approximately 10 a.m. on Jan. 16. According to the employee, the suspect entered the store, walked to the laundry detergent aisle and loaded two 20-gallon totes with laundry detergent.

The suspect then attempted to leave the store through the front door with the detergent. When an employee confronted the suspect, the suspect stated he had a gun and threatened to physically assault the employee. The suspect then left the store with the detergent. No one was injured during the incident.