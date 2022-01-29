Most read
- Huntington Attorney Jim St. Clair Dead at 85
- LEGAL: ACLU-WV Sues Cabell Co. 911, Commission on Behalf of Reporter for Violating State FOIA Law
- IMAGES: MU Softballers Take Two from Ohio
- Ohio Woman Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Stealing Millions in Federal Funds from Huntington Children's Charity
- Wayne Has Incredible First Half
- Marshall Tops UCF in Final Home Game
- Feb. 1 Cabell County Board of Education Meeting Agenda
- IMAGES: Fans Celebrate Asian Pop Culture
LEGAL: ACLU-WV Sues Cabell Co. 911, Commission on Behalf of Reporter for Violating State FOIA Law
In October, county emergency officials refused a records request made by Kyle Vass, an investigative reporter who is currently working with ACLU-WV to cover issues surrounding incarceration in West Virginia, including deaths at state correctional facilities. Vass asked for copies of 911 phone calls to Western Regional Jail and was told he would have to get a subpoena to access the records. Similar records requests in four other counties were honored.
“Given the overcrowding and abnormally high rate of preventable death in our state’s jails, the public has the right to know what’s going on,” Vass said in a press release. “Public access to public records is vital to democracy. When governments try to take away that access, it makes you wonder what they’re hiding.”
Read more, including a copy of the complaint, at the ACLU of West Virginia.