LEGAL: ACLU-WV Sues Cabell Co. 911, Commission on Behalf of Reporter for Violating State FOIA Law

Charleston – The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia has filed a lawsuit in Cabell County Circuit Court against the county’s 911 system and county commission for violating state open records laws.

In October, county emergency officials refused a records request made by Kyle Vass, an investigative reporter who is currently working with ACLU-WV to cover issues surrounding incarceration in West Virginia, including deaths at state correctional facilities. Vass asked for copies of 911 phone calls to Western Regional Jail and was told he would have to get a subpoena to access the records. Similar records requests in four other counties were honored.



“Given the overcrowding and abnormally high rate of preventable death in our state’s jails, the public has the right to know what’s going on,” Vass said in a press release. “Public access to public records is vital to democracy. When governments try to take away that access, it makes you wonder what they’re hiding.”

