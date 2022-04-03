OPINION: Isaac Morehouse - The Last Leg Universities Stand On Is Collapsing

They have long ceased being the best way to gain knowledge.

More recently, the degrees they confer have ceased being the best way to signal employability; the only exception being jobs that legally require them. (Such jobs are increasingly stodgy, unattractive, bureaucratic, backwards, and subservient to tyrannical governments).

The final leg universities stand on is the mythology of social status. That’s it. That’s what gives them what waning power they have.

Read more at FEE Daily.

Morehouse is the CEO of Crash and Founder of Praxis. He is a member of the FEE Faculty Network and blogs at IsaacMorehouse.com.