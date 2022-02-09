EXCLUSIVE Decades Old EPA FOIA Show 31st Street Landfill Hazard

The BASF plant ( Standard Ultramarine Company, Chemetron Corporationt ) in Huntington has long been regarded by some nearby residents as a polluter. The facility occupies 20 acres on both sides of 5th Avenue at 24th Street. The plant is now closed.

The plant's former parking lot on the left side of Fifth Avenue has been selected as a portion of the site of the new MU Baseball Stadium.

This article concerns waste dumped at the 31st Street landfill.

Recently declassified documents, freshly unearthed from an EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) storage vault through a Freedom of Information Act request, highlight disturbing issues regarding the former BASF/Chemetron chemical company in Hunting- ton, WV, and its relationship with the 31st Street Landfill.

The three never-before-seen-documents are one wave of releases that should continue until the FOIA request is successfully fulfilled. The years of these records are 1979, 1982 and 1985.

A hand-written Inspection Report from 1979 was composed due to plans to close the 31st Street Landfill. This dump site was used by Chemetron and BASF to dispose their chemical toxic waste. According to this record, some "material was disposed of and left without covering".

Without proper shielding, the wastes would be hammered by all weather, wind, and harsh precipitations that nature delivered.

The inspector noted, "There was evidence of runoff from the site both on the completed fill section and the "active" fill section." This means both the older and newer parts of the landfill were leaking. He even goes on to say that "ponding occurred" and entered into the nearby Guyandotte River, which links directly to the Ohio River. According to this inspector, there was a likely potential that the groundwater was contaminated because of the length of time the waste had set in the open without covering.





n a June, 1982 EPA Assessment of the BASF- Wyandotte Corporation Landfill on 31st Street, it is admitted that dumped there from 1920-1973 were the solid and sludge wastes of barium, sulphates, carbonates, and sulphides; toluene solvents; chemicals such as acids, caustics, dyes/inks; and solid wastes of iron oxide, sulphur and calcium sulphate. These were all disposed of in the 31st Street Landfill, on a floodplain in an "UNKNOWN" amount, according to the document. The site was found to be out of compliance with the Water Pollution Control Act.



Among the list of hazards include:

• Citizen exposure to wastes of an unknown nature

• Contamination of Groundwater (Monitoring well results showed pollution of ground- water)

• Contamination of surface water (Leachate seeps present along Guyandotte River)

• Damage to Flora/Fauna (Areas of no vegetation. These areas covered with white "salt" material)

Huntington resident Joyce Thompson , one of the still living truck drivers, told HNN, "PCBS Polychorinated Biphenols, Carbon Black, AZO Red and orange Pigments and dyes, Ultraviolet purples, Sulfur, Alkali blue pigments and press cake and sludge. Amine Sludge and Press cake was also dumped and leached into the Guyandotte and Ohio Rivers and River banks and ground soil at two Unlined dumps. One on 31St 5th Ave inside floodwall beside the riverbanks and a huge field abandoned by the company. This illustrates noninterest about the poisons that contaminated the Soil where kids played. The Guyandotte Dietz Hollow Landfill is the second Unlined dump with countless tons of cancer carcinogens and poisons buried."

Thompson said she dumped at Dietz after hours as they had a key to get in the dump. So, the records of what was left there were not recorded.

"I had to wade in that horrible smell and skishy mud chemicals you name it.A stew of everything because I had to get out of the tandem dump truck go behind it and unlock the tail gate then get back in the truck and push the power take off shifter that raised the bed to dump then get in truck lower the bed and go back wading in the mushy crap to lock the tailgate and drive back down the hill and lock the gate back and drive back to BASF."

For EPA's introduction to the site:

https://www.epa.gov/hwcorrectiveactionsites/hazardous-waste-cleanup-flint-group-pigments-formerlybasf-xsys-print

The facility consists of 8 Areas of Concern (AOCs) which include a landfill, above-ground storage tanks, electrical transformers and a waste water treatment system. Chemicals of concern include benzene, ethylbenzene, hexachlorobenzene, 1,1,2,2-Tetrachloroethane, toluene, trichloroethene, xylene, aniline, n-nitrosodiphenylamine and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) (aroclor 1248).





https://www.wvnews.com/statejournal/flint-group-pigments-to-close-huntington-facility/article_e0107d3f-2334-50fd-85b6-309712e2f855.html

[With the release of this report, Bobby Vaughn suggests the EPA to perform a fresh, thorough, independent investigation of the site and landfill. We ask the EPA to monitor leachate and chemical releases to the Guyandotte River and groundwater from the BASF 31st Street Landfill.

Researcher Bobby Vaughn contributed to this story.