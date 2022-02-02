MU Theatre Faculty, Students Complete Course on Gun Safety

This past weekend Faculty, Staff, and Students participated in the Theatrical Firearms Safety Course led by SAFD Certified Teacher Darrell Rushton.

In addition to learning tons of important information we are proud to share that everyone who tested on the last day of the course passed the certification process. Reminding theatrical participants of safe usage follows an October accident on a movie set with a stunt gun which killed the cinematographer and wounded a director . Alec Baldwin fired the fatal shot from what was supposed to be a weapon with an empty chamber. An investigation is ongoing as to how a live round got into the weapon at the New Mexico set.