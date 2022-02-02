Most read
MU Theatre Faculty, Students Complete Course on Gun Safety
In addition to learning tons of important information we are proud to share that everyone who tested on the last day of the course passed the certification process. Reminding theatrical participants of safe usage follows an October accident on a movie set with a stunt gun which killed the cinematographer and wounded a director . Alec Baldwin fired the fatal shot from what was supposed to be a weapon with an empty chamber. An investigation is ongoing as to how a live round got into the weapon at the New Mexico set.