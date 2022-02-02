Arminta M. Justice : Huntington's Civil Rights Pioneer

As we celebrate Black History, we at Glazer Saad Anderson L.C. honor one of our own - Huntington’s Arminta M.

Justice: June 12, 1920 to May 13, 2005.

Arminta M. Justice born to Mattie L. Price Miller attended Barnett Elementary. She was a graduate of Douglass High School in Huntington, WV. After high school, Arminta attended West Virginia State University. While attending, Arminta did hair styling as a side job to pay for her tuition. At West Virginia State, Arminta, earned a degree in Business Administration. She eventually earned her Ph. D in Psychology. She started working for the State of West Virginia as the Assistant Director of the Colored Children’s Home on Route 60.





After the children’s home closed, she went on to work for the State Department of Highways for 21 years.





Former Huntington Mayor Ed Ewing hired Arminta as the PBX Operator. There is an octagon in city hall that was built in her honor.





She also sought to improve race relations during the civil rights era to the 1980s within the city. She worked in city hall, assisted with Judge Dan O’Hanlon’s work release program, and served as the Chairwoman of the Police Community Relations program.

This program held block parties in the community for local children every summer. In 1960, she was honored to be an Electoral Voter for the State of West Virginia. She proudly cast her vote for John F. Kennedy and she later attended the Inaugural Ball for President Kennedy and kept all her memorabilia from that day.



In the 1970s when racial tensions were high, many did not know that riots occurred in the heart of our community near Marshall University. Arminta actually went out herself on Hal Greer Blvd camped out in a parking lot of a gas station encouraging calmness and civility and getting the rioters to go home and worked to prevent any harm and injuries. The Huntington Police Department protected and assisted her in keeping the community as calm as possible during that time.





She was also the Assistant Chairwoman of the Black Business Women’s Association, which brought the Ebony Fashion Show to Huntington. She was also a member of the graduate chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Vice Chairwoman of the Democratic Women’s Club, served on the Board of Director’s for the AD Lewis Boys Club and Fairfield Center.





Arminta was a dedicated member of 16th Street Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Director, and Vice Chairman of CCCSO, a Community Leader and held youth group meetings at her home regularly.





Arminta retired in July 7, 1986 from the City of Huntington. She continued to work with the community and was given the title “Ambassador of Goodwill.”





Today, we honor: Arminta M. Justice - the grandmother of our lovely paralegal Arminta M. Spaulding who bears her name.



