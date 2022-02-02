New Movies at Marquee Pullman Square: Jackass Forever, Moonfall, Wind and Lion

 Wednesday, February 2, 2022 - 20:14 Updated 30 min ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Once a TV reality show, Jackass Forever, has a top spot in the weekend line up that includes Moonfall, and The Wind and the Lion. 

"Jackass Forever" has a premiere showing Thursday with special fan content at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb 3. Moonfall shows at 6 p.m. 

The Sunday and Wednesday Flashback is The Fifth Element. 

 

JACKASS FOREVER

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast.

MOONFALL 

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Wolf AND LION

After her grandfather's death, 20-year-old Alma decides to go back to her childhood home - a little island in the heart of a majestic forest. Whilst there, she rescues two helpless cubs: a wolf and a lion. They forge an inseparable bond, but their world soon collapses as the forest ranger discovers the animals and takes them away. The two cub brothers must now embark on a treacherous journey to be reunited with one another and Alma once more.

 

FLASHBACK THE FIFTH ELEMENT

Visually stunning science fiction adventure, looking better than ever in a 4K Digital restoration. Bruce Willis is at his tough-guy best as 23rd century cab driver Korben Dallas and Milla Jovovich is Leeloo, a mysterious young woman who needs his help to save Earth from destruction. Gary Oldman plays the quirky villain Zorg and Chris Tucker is flamboyant radio host Ruby Rhod. (“Korben's in the place and he's on the case!”) Rated PG-13

 

Huntington, WV

MARQUEE CINEMAS PULLMAN SQUARE

 

Poster of jackass foreverTRAILER ▶

JACKASS FOREVERR

Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean McInerney

DIRECTOR
Jeff Tremaine

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material3:50PM5:00PM6:50PM7:25PM9:20PM9:50PM


Poster of MoonfallTRAILER ▶

MOONFALLPG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, Donald Sutherland

DIRECTOR
Roland Emmerich

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Drug Use; Strong Language; Violence3:00PM3:40PM6:00PM6:40PM9:00PM9:30PM

Poster of The Wolf and the LionTRAILER ▶

THE WOLF AND THE LIONPG

Comedy/Family
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Molly Kunz, Graham Greene (II), Charlie Carrick, Derek Johns, Rhys Slack

DIRECTOR
Gilles de Maistre

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material4:45PM7:10PM9:35PM

Poster of Redeeming LoveTRAILER ▶

REDEEMING LOVEPG-13

Romance/Drama
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Abigail Cowen, Logan Marshall Green, Famke Janssen, Nina Dobrev, Eric Dane

DIRECTOR
D.J.Caruso

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMature Thematic Content; Partial Nudity; Sexual Content; Strong Violence3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM


Poster of ScreamTRAILER ▶

SCREAMR

Horror
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar, Jasmin Savoy

DIRECTOR
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM


Poster of The 355TRAILER ▶

THE 355PG-13

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 02 min.

CAST
Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing

DIRECTOR
Simon Kinberg

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence4:00PM6:50PM9:40PM


Poster of American UnderdogTRAILER ▶

AMERICAN UNDERDOGPG

Drama
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid

DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Thematic Material3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM

Poster of The King's ManTRAILER ▶

THE KING'S MANR

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 11 min.

CAST
Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance

DIRECTOR
Matthew Vaughn

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM


Poster of Sing 2TRAILER ▶

SING 2PG

Animation, Musical
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams

DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material3:30PM6:30PM9:05PM



Poster of Nightmare AlleyTRAILER ▶

NIGHTMARE ALLEYR

Drama/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, David Strathairn

DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence4:40PM8:15PM

No Way HomeTRAILER ▶

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMEPG-13

Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy
2 hr. 28 min.

CAST
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony Revolori

DIRECTOR
Jon Watts

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Rude Humor; Violence4:00PM7:15PM

Poster of West Side StoryTRAILER ▶

WEST SIDE STORYPG-13

Drama/Musical
2 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Ansel Elgort, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll, Maddie Ziegler, Brian d'Arcy James

DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSmoking; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence4:00PM7:40PM

Poster of House of GucciTRAILER ▶

HOUSE OF GUCCIR

Drama
2 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Selma Hayek, Al Pacino

DIRECTOR
Ridley Scott

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence4:00PM8:00PM

AfterlifeTRAILER ▶

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFEPG-13

Action/Adventure/Comedy/Horror
2 hr. 04 min.

CAST
Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, Paul Rudd

DIRECTOR
Jason Reitman   3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM  

MORE INFORMATION ►  