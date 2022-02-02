New Movies at Marquee Pullman Square: Jackass Forever, Moonfall, Wind and Lion

Once a TV reality show, Jackass Forever, has a top spot in the weekend line up that includes Moonfall, and The Wind and the Lion.

The Sunday and Wednesday Flashback is The Fifth Element.

JACKASS FOREVER

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast.

MOONFALL

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Wolf AND LION

After her grandfather's death, 20-year-old Alma decides to go back to her childhood home - a little island in the heart of a majestic forest. Whilst there, she rescues two helpless cubs: a wolf and a lion. They forge an inseparable bond, but their world soon collapses as the forest ranger discovers the animals and takes them away. The two cub brothers must now embark on a treacherous journey to be reunited with one another and Alma once more.

FLASHBACK THE FIFTH ELEMENT

Visually stunning science fiction adventure, looking better than ever in a 4K Digital restoration. Bruce Willis is at his tough-guy best as 23rd century cab driver Korben Dallas and Milla Jovovich is Leeloo, a mysterious young woman who needs his help to save Earth from destruction. Gary Oldman plays the quirky villain Zorg and Chris Tucker is flamboyant radio host Ruby Rhod. (“Korben's in the place and he's on the case!”) Rated PG-13

Huntington, WV

MARQUEE CINEMAS PULLMAN SQUARE

