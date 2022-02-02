Most read
New Movies at Marquee Pullman Square: Jackass Forever, Moonfall, Wind and Lion
The Sunday and Wednesday Flashback is The Fifth Element.
JACKASS FOREVER
Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast.
MOONFALL
In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.
Wolf AND LION
After her grandfather's death, 20-year-old Alma decides to go back to her childhood home - a little island in the heart of a majestic forest. Whilst there, she rescues two helpless cubs: a wolf and a lion. They forge an inseparable bond, but their world soon collapses as the forest ranger discovers the animals and takes them away. The two cub brothers must now embark on a treacherous journey to be reunited with one another and Alma once more.
FLASHBACK THE FIFTH ELEMENT
Visually stunning science fiction adventure, looking better than ever in a 4K Digital restoration. Bruce Willis is at his tough-guy best as 23rd century cab driver Korben Dallas and Milla Jovovich is Leeloo, a mysterious young woman who needs his help to save Earth from destruction. Gary Oldman plays the quirky villain Zorg and Chris Tucker is flamboyant radio host Ruby Rhod. (“Korben's in the place and he's on the case!”) Rated PG-13
Huntington, WV
MARQUEE CINEMAS PULLMAN SQUARE
TRAILER ▶
JACKASS FOREVERRAction/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean McInerney
DIRECTOR
Jeff Tremaine
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material3:50PM5:00PM6:50PM7:25PM9:20PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
MOONFALLPG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, Donald Sutherland
DIRECTOR
Roland Emmerich
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Drug Use; Strong Language; Violence3:00PM3:40PM6:00PM6:40PM9:00PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
THE WOLF AND THE LIONPGComedy/Family
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Molly Kunz, Graham Greene (II), Charlie Carrick, Derek Johns, Rhys Slack
DIRECTOR
Gilles de Maistre
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material4:45PM7:10PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
REDEEMING LOVEPG-13Romance/Drama
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Abigail Cowen, Logan Marshall Green, Famke Janssen, Nina Dobrev, Eric Dane
DIRECTOR
D.J.Caruso
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMature Thematic Content; Partial Nudity; Sexual Content; Strong Violence3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
SCREAMRHorror
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar, Jasmin Savoy
DIRECTOR
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE 355PG-13Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing
DIRECTOR
Simon Kinberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence4:00PM6:50PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
AMERICAN UNDERDOGPGDrama
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid
DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Thematic Material3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
THE KING'S MANRAction/Adventure
2 hr. 11 min.
CAST
Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance
DIRECTOR
Matthew Vaughn
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
SING 2PGAnimation, Musical
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams
DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material3:30PM6:30PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
NIGHTMARE ALLEYRDrama/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, David Strathairn
DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence4:40PM8:15PM
TRAILER ▶
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMEPG-13Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy
2 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony Revolori
DIRECTOR
Jon Watts
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Rude Humor; Violence4:00PM7:15PM
TRAILER ▶
WEST SIDE STORYPG-13Drama/Musical
2 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Ansel Elgort, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll, Maddie Ziegler, Brian d'Arcy James
DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSmoking; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence4:00PM7:40PM
TRAILER ▶
HOUSE OF GUCCIRDrama
2 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Selma Hayek, Al Pacino
DIRECTOR
Ridley Scott
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence4:00PM8:00PM
TRAILER ▶
GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFEPG-13Action/Adventure/Comedy/Horror
2 hr. 04 min.
CAST
Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, Paul Rudd
DIRECTOR
Jason Reitman 3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
MORE INFORMATION ►