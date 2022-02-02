City of Huntington Auctioning Off Used Fire Truck & Other Vehicles, Proceeds to Help Local Community

and

ending on Thursday, February 10, 2022

West Virginia residents are able to bid in these government auctions online, 24/7, on Municibid. These auctions are helping West Virginians get fantastic deals on the vehicles they need!

2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD truck, a 2014 Jeep Patriot Latitude, and more. These online auctions are open to the public at municibid.com

Why are these auctions important? All of the proceeds from these auctions are going right back into improving the City of Huntington’s local community. 100% of the proceeds from these auctions go back to the City of Huntington. These funds are used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives, and more!

The 1991 E-One Pumper Fire Truck has 133,430 miles on it and needs some work, but anyone with a knack for revamping automobiles will have a blast restoring it to its former glory! This fire truck would make a wonderful gift for former firefighters or any automotive enthusiast.

The 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD truck has 240,000 miles on it and features a regular cab pickup 2-door body style, a 6.0L V8 OHV 16V engine.

The 2014 Jeep Patriot Latitude has 109,354 miles on it and features a sport utility 4-DR body type, an 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine.

The City of Huntington is also auctioning off a 2004 GMC 1500 truck and a 2000 Chevrolet Pickup 2500 ¾ Ton Truck.

