Most read
- RIP RKO Keith - Will the Removed Lobby Ever Be Used?
- Atomic Energy Plant with Radioactive Isotopes Once Located on Huntington Alloys Property
- COMMENTARY: West Virginia Legislature Could Make a Big Mistake on Nuclear Energy Monday
- St. Joseph Invitational Basketball Tournament
- LEGAL: ACLU-WV Sues Cabell Co. 911, Commission on Behalf of Reporter for Violating State FOIA Law
- Mayor Strolls in Stilettos While Princesses Entertain Children at Ritter Park
- Favorite Top 10 Huntington, WV Bars of All-Time
- Huntington Attorney Jim St. Clair Dead at 85
City of Huntington Auctioning Off Used Fire Truck & Other Vehicles, Proceeds to Help Local Community
Why are these auctions important? All of the proceeds from these auctions are going right back into improving the City of Huntington’s local community. 100% of the proceeds from these auctions go back to the City of Huntington. These funds are used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives, and more!
The 1991 E-One Pumper Fire Truck has 133,430 miles on it and needs some work, but anyone with a knack for revamping automobiles will have a blast restoring it to its former glory! This fire truck would make a wonderful gift for former firefighters or any automotive enthusiast.
The 2006 Dodge Charger has 194,100 miles on it and features a Sedan 4-DR body type, a 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V engine, and 5-speed automatic transmission.
The 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD truck has 240,000 miles on it and features a regular cab pickup 2-door body style, a 6.0L V8 OHV 16V engine.
The 2014 Jeep Patriot Latitude has 109,354 miles on it and features a sport utility 4-DR body type, an 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine.
The City of Huntington is also auctioning off a 2004 GMC 1500 truck and a 2000 Chevrolet Pickup 2500 ¾ Ton Truck.
Founded in 2006, Municibid, a four-time Inc. 5000 member (2018-2021), serves over 4,000 governments and schools across the US who use Municibid to auction off fire trucks, buses, ambulances, heavy machinery, agricultural equipment, and other surplus goods to the public online. www.municibid.com.