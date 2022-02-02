Appalachian Studies Association to host webinar on race in the region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Appalachian Studies Association (ASA), which is headquartered at Marshall University, is co-sponsoring a Zoom webinar from 4 to 5 p.m. EST Monday, Feb. 7, along with the Office of Equal Opportunity and Diversity Programs at Western Carolina University, titled “Race in Appalachia: A Conversation.”

“This webinar recalibrates race as a continuous and central topic of life in Appalachia,” said Ricardo Nazario y Colón, vice president of ASA. “The representation of various lenses seeks a holistic conversation. We hope you will join us.”

Presenters will introduce their work at the intersection of race and region followed by a conversation facilitated by Nazario y Colón, and Meredith McCarroll, president of ASA. The presenters will include the following:

Trey Adcock (Director of American Indian and Indigenous Studies, University of North Carolina at Asheville)

Sophia Enriquez (Assistant Professor of Ethnomusicology, Duke University)

Ben Steere (Director of Cherokee Studies, Western Carolina University)

The webinar will be livestreamed on the ASA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com and Zoom. Persons may register at no charge at https://wcu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ryn7b7ShSAO02bWQ2DtxMQ .

For more information, e-mail McCarroll, mmccarro@bowdoin.edu or Nazario y Colón, rnazariocolon@email.wcu.edu.