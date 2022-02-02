Marshall recognized among the Princeton Review’s Best Business Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – For the fourth year in a row, Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business, home of the Brad D. Smith Schools of Business, has been named among the nation’s most outstanding business schools, according to The Princeton Review®. The education services company chose the school for its list, Best Business Schools for 2022, posted at https://www.princetonreview.com/best-business-schools . The rankings are based on a review of master’s degree programs in business administration.

“We are so proud to be consistently recognized as one of the best M.B.A. programs in the world, through our inclusion in the Princeton Review’s Best Business Schools,” said Dr. Jeff Archambault, interim dean. “I am so grateful to our outstanding team for working diligently to increase the innovation of our program. Our business students continue to benefit from a strong focus on applied learning and a network of over 14,000 successful alumni. This differentiation helps us develop students as principled business leaders who are prepared to make an economic impact in West Virginia and beyond.”

“We recommend Marshall University as an excellent choice for an aspiring M.B.A.,” said Rob Franek, the Princeton Review's editor-in-chief. He noted that the company chose the schools for its 2022 list based on data from the company’s surveys of administrators at business schools during the 2020-21 academic year. The administrator survey, which numbered more than 300 questions, covered topics from academic offerings and admission requirements to data about current students as well as graduates’ employment.

“What makes our Best Business Schools list unique is that we factor in data from our surveys of students attending the schools about their campus and classroom experiences,” Franek added. “For our 2022 list we tallied surveys of more than 18,900 students at 241 business schools.”

The Princeton Review’s 80-question student survey asked students about their school’s academics, student body and campus life, as well as about themselves and their career plans. The student surveys were conducted during the 2020-21, 2019-20, and 2018–19 academic years.

Comments from Marshall students the Princeton Review surveyed and sources in the profile include:

“I’m proud to be part of a strong business program at Marshall University whose alumni have gone on to become industry leaders in Fortune 500 companies, politics, health care, real estate and technology, just to name a few.”

“There is ‘a strong bond’ among most students and the ‘We Are Marshall’ feeling resonates throughout the campus.”

“This is a military-friendly school, so some students are coming in off of service, and there is a large international quotient, all of which lends itself to ‘a freedom to share views on any topic without ridicule.’ All thoughts and ideas are welcome.”

“Many also have families and work full time, but the faculty is understanding and make sure that outside work is something that you can do in a timely manner.”

“Our students are intelligent and interactive and there are plenty of opportunities to collaborate on class projects, and the melting pot of different backgrounds helps [with] getting different points of view on different topics in class.”

“The town is small but there are clubs and organizations to keep people occupied (as well as an excellent Rec Center), and there are city buses that run even outside of town to get around if you don’t have a vehicle.”

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college and graduate school-bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources and its more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House. Its business school profiles are widely regarded as one of the most authentic and widely used quality indicators in the marketplace.

For more information about Marshall’s College of Business, visit www.marshall.edu/cob.

To learn more about its M.B.A. program, visit https://www.marshall.edu/cob/graduate/master-of-business-administration/ or contact Dr. Marc Sollosy, M.B.A. program director, by e-mail at sollosy@marshall.edu; or Wes Spradlin, associate director of the Brad D. Smith Graduate School of Business, by e-mail at spradlin2@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-746-8964.