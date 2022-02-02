THREE THINGS that separate JCFilms Studios from other faith and family film companies.

First, we tour our films to churches by hosting free church screenings. Erik Estrada and I started these movie events after we released our very first film FINDING FAITH six years ago. Now, we’ve toured and conducted over 1,000 church screenings. You see, I believe that when churches host movie nights and bring that celebrity from the film, it will attract unchurched people.





Second, we provide opportunities for people of faith to get involved in Christian filmmaking. That’s way, JCFilms has over a dozen Studios and Production Clubs across America. Each of these local clubs collaborate with other creative believers in using their unique experiences and skills to enact positive social change through film in their communities and across the country.





Third, we love making faith Christian films! Changing the world for Christ through film is our goal! To date, JCFilms has produced over 40 faith films. In 2022, we have a target of producing 20 new faith films and we need your help to make this happen!





To accomplish this, JCFilms is partnering with actors like Dean Cain and Kevin Sorbo to further accomplish these objectives. We are in search of 100 more people to join our PRODUCERS CLUB program in donating $10 each month to help provide more free church events, create more community Production Clubs and ultimately make for faith films!





With your gift of $10 per month, you will be investing in the creation of not only faith-based films but in new faith-based film makers. For your membership you will get preferred casting opportunities, private and free access to all our films and free admission to all our film events.





And, now you can direct your $10 donation to the Production Club of your choice! Click Here to register.



