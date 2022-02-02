Pro Life Rally Feb. 7 at State Capitol

Supporters of West Virginians for Life (WVFL) will gather at the Capitol on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for annual Pro-Life Rally Day with the main event, a rally, at noon in the lower rotunda of the Capitol. WVFL is pleased that “Embrace Don’t Erase Down syndrome” advocates Kurt and Chloe Kondrich will be speaking. Chloe has Down syndrome. This father/daughter team has testified before Congress regarding laws to protect people with the syndrome.

Confirmed speakers are Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Secretary of State Mac Warner, and Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt. The Unborn Child with Down Syndrome Protection and Education Act (SB 468/HB 4337) petitions will be presented to Senate and House leadership. Lead Sponsor of SB 468 is Senator Patricia Rucker. Lead Sponsor in the House is Delegate Kayla Kessinger. Pro-life legislators will be encouraged to say a few words to the crowd.

National Right to Life Political Director Karen Cross will speak as well as WVFL President Wanda Franz, Ph.D. Mary Tillman, legislative coordinator for the WV Alliance for Ethical Health Care, will address the Health Care Decisions Act Amendments (SB 470) making its way successfully, thus far, through Senate committees. Lead Sponsor is Senator Mike Maroney.

Bishop Mark Brennan of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese will give the invocation, while Pastor Tom Price of Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle in Dunbar will pronounce the benediction.

Other highlights include special music from Pastor Joey and Bethanie McCutcheon and Frank Tettenburn plus the annual Prayer Processional immediately following the Rally with walkers carrying crosses. For more information, call 304-594-9845.