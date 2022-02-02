Most read
- MU SOCCER: Marshall Ties SMU After 2 OT's
- City of Huntington Auctioning Off Used Fire Truck & Other Vehicles, Proceeds to Help Local Community
- Atomic Energy Plant with Radioactive Isotopes Once Located on Huntington Alloys Property
- COMMENTARY: West Virginia Legislature Could Make a Big Mistake on Nuclear Energy Monday
- St. Joseph Invitational Basketball Tournament
- Founder Of Greenbrier School For Girls Admits He Is Responsible For Teens Death
- Arminta M. Justice : Huntington's Civil Rights Pioneer
- Favorite Top 10 Huntington, WV Bars of All-Time
Galentine Event Feb. 14 at St. Clouds
Round up your best gal pals and join us at St. Cloud Commons Lodge on Sunday, February 16,at 1 p.m. This brunch includes a waffle bar, mimosas, games, and more.
This is a ticketed event with advance registration required as spaces are limited. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at ghprd.org.
For more information contact Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954.