Galentine Event Feb. 14 at St. Clouds

“What’s Galentine’s Day?! Oh it’s only the best day of the year!” Come kick it breakfast style with your friends at the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District as we host Galentine’s Day Brunch.

Round up your best gal pals and join us at St. Cloud Commons Lodge on Sunday, February 16,at 1 p.m. This brunch includes a waffle bar, mimosas, games, and more.

This is a ticketed event with advance registration required as spaces are limited. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at ghprd.org.

For more information contact Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954.

