Galentine Event Feb. 14 at St. Clouds

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, February 2, 2022 - 21:31

“What’s Galentine’s Day?! Oh it’s only the best day of the year!” Come kick it breakfast style with your friends at the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District as we host Galentine’s Day Brunch. 

Round up your best gal pals and join us at St. Cloud Commons Lodge on Sunday, February 16,at 1 p.m. This brunch includes a waffle bar, mimosas, games, and more.  

This is a ticketed event with advance registration required as spaces are limited. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at ghprd.org.  

For more information contact Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954. 
 