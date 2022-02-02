Study English Language in the United States

Our rigorous program provides top-quality English language training instruction by our highly experienced instructors.

Throughout the program, students will:

Present spoken and written ideas accurately and effectively in English

Read, understand, and critically evaluate written texts

Use the internet and Marshall library databases to conduct academic research

Engage in group work typical of the U.S. university setting

Our courses provide students with the opportunity to learn academic and English language skills in three integrated courses (Reading-Vocabulary, Grammar-Writing, and Speaking-Listening) and a Special Topic course. Special Topic courses are varied from semester to semester. Sample of Special Topic courses that have been offered in the past semesters are Marshall Experience and Career Education, Pronunciation, American Culture & Civics, Transition to the University, Business English, Ceramic Art For English, or Social Media & Gaming Online. Students receive 20 hours of classroom instruction per week.

Program Levels

Foundational

Intermediate

Academic Preparatory 1

Academic Preparatory 2

Students are placed in the appropriate level based on their score on the DuoLingo placement test. Students who successfully complete a level (grades of C in each of the three integrated courses) progress to the next level in a following semester. Students who successfully complete Academic Preparatory 1 level are considered to have met the English proficiency requirement for admission for most Marshall University undergraduate programs. Students who successfully complete Academic Preparatory 2 level are considered to have met the English proficiency requirement for admission for most Marshall University graduate programs.

All new students must attend the ELI orientation. The orientation is held during the week before the program starts date.

Read more information about each level below. The TOEFL or IELTS score ranges are provided only to help students get an idea of which level they might be placed in, not as a guarantee the student will be placed in that level.

https://www.marshall.edu/eli/