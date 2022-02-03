Two Drug Arrests After Wayne County Traffic Stop

Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that two drug suspects from Mingo County were arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department after a traffic stop.

Sheriff Thompson stated that Timothy Dotson is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin after a distribution quantity was recovered that was concealed inside his pants.

The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Kenova Police Department assisted on the stop. During the investigation Deputies were confident the passenger, Jessica Smith, was concealing drugs in her body cavity. After arriving at the jail a Xray scan proved that she was carrying drugs in her body cavity. Jessica is charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine.