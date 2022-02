WV Marquee Daily Times --- Jackass Forever; Moonlight; FLASHBACK Fifth Element

When cinemas reopened , the pandemic cost them customers and showtimes had to be adjusted. Now, as the crisis appears dimming, movie theaters are slowly returning to pre-pandemic schedules, although some exceptions may include the earliest matinee times or less shows weekdays than weekends.

At least two new movies for pre-Valentine's Day weekend Thursday premieres: Death on Nile, Marry me, Blacklight, and jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Act 1

DEATH ON NILE

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

MARRY ME

Kat and Bastian are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony. When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty.

BLACKLIGHT

Travis Block lives and fights in the shadows. A freelance government "fixer," Block is a dangerous man whose assignments have included extracting agents out of deep-cover situations. When Block discovers a shadowy program called Operation Unity is striking down ordinary citizens for reasons known only to Block's boss, FBI chief Robinson, he enlists the help of a journalist, but his past and present collide when his daughter and granddaughter are threatened. Now Block needs to rescue the people he loves and expose the truth for a shot at redemption. Nothing and no one is safe when secrets are hidden in Blacklight.









jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Act 1

A landmark documentary event from filmmakers Coodie & Chike and TIME Studios, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Act 1 is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist. The film weaves together decades of never-before-seen footage of the legendary artist to delve into the challenges and triumphs of Ye's career in music and fashion

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

Death on the Nile (PG-13) Bloody Images; Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Feb 10: 6:00 PM



Marry Me (PG-13) Language; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Feb 10: 6:00 PM



jackass forever (R) Dangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 5:00, 6:50, 7:25, 9:20, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 12:50, 2:30, 3:50, 5:00, 6:50, 7:25, 9:20, 9:50

Mon - Wed: 3:50, 5:00, 6:50, 7:25, 9:20, 9:50

Thu: 3:50, 5:00, 7:25, 9:20, 9:50



Moonfall (PG-13) Action; Drug Use; Strong Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:00, 3:40, 6:00, 6:40, 9:00, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 12:40, 3:00, 3:40, 6:00, 6:40, 9:00, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 3:40, 6:00, 6:40, 9:00, 9:30



The Wolf and the Lion (PG) Language; Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35



Redeeming Love (PG-13) Mature Thematic Content; Partial Nudity; Sexual Content; Strong Violence

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



Scream (R)

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



The 355 (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence

Fri: 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Mon - Wed: 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Thu: 9:40 PM



American Underdog (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



The King's Man (R) Language; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Mon - Wed: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Thu: 3:30, 9:05



Nightmare Alley (R) Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 4:40, 8:15

Sat & Sun: 1:15, 4:40, 8:15

Mon - Thu: 4:40, 8:15



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:15

Sat & Sun: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:15



West Side Story (PG-13) Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:40

Sat: 12:30, 4:00, 7:40

Mon & Tue: 4:00, 7:40

Thu: 4:00, 7:40



House of Gucci (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Some Sexual Content; Violence

Fri: 4:00, 8:00

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 4:00, 8:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 8:00



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30



The Fifth Element (PG-13) Brief Nudity; Sci -Fi Action; Sci-Fi Violence; Some Sexual Content

Sun: 3:30, 6:45

Wed: 3:30, 6:45

BECKLEY, WV

NARQYEE GALLERIA 14

Death on the Nile (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:00 PM



Marry Me (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:00 PM



jackass forever (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:50, 2:30, 3:50, 5:00, 6:50, 7:25, 9:20, 9:50



Moonfall (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:40, 3:00, 3:40, 6:00, 6:40, 9:00, 9:40



The Wolf and the Lion (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35



Redeeming Love (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



Scream (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



The 355 (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:40

Sat: 6:35, 9:40

Sun: 12:35, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:40

Wed & Thu: 12:35, 9:40



American Underdog (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



The King's Man (R) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25

Thu: 12:25, 9:25



Sing 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15



Encanto (PG) Reserved

Fri: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05

Sun & Mon: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05

Tue: 12:05 PM

Wed & Thu: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Thu: 12:15, 9:15



Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 9:10 PM

Sun & Mon: 9:10 PM

Wed & Thu: 9:10 PM



The Fifth Element (PG-13) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 6:45

Wed: 3:30, 6:45

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Marquee Highlands

Blacklight (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:00 PM



Death on the Nile (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:00 PM



Marry Me (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:00 PM



jackass forever (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:00, 12:50, 2:30, 3:50, 5:00, 6:50, 7:25, 9:20, 9:50

Sun - Thu: 12:00, 12:50, 2:30, 3:50, 5:00, 6:50, 7:25



Moonfall (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:00, 12:40, 3:00, 3:40, 6:00, 6:40, 9:00, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 12:00, 12:40, 3:00, 3:40, 6:00, 6:40



The Wolf and the Lion (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Sun - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10



Redeeming Love (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sun - Wed: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Thu: 12:00, 3:00



Scream (R)

Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00



American Underdog (PG)

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sun - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10



The King's Man (R)

Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sun - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30



Sing 2 (PG)

Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30



Nightmare Alley (R)

Fri - Wed: 12:30, 3:50, 7:10

Thu: 12:30 PM



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15



Encanto (PG)

Fri & Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sun: 12:00 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Wed: 12:00 PM

Thu: 12:00, 3:00



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



The Fifth Element (PG-13)

Sun: 3:30, 7:15

Wed: 3:30, 6:45

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Marquee Showplace

Marry Me (PG-13) Language; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



jackass forever (R) Dangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50

Sat: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50

Sun: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 6:30



Moonfall (PG-13) Action; Drug Use; Strong Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 7:00



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri: 4:15, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:15, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 1:00, 4:15, 7:00

Mon - Wed: 4:15, 7:15

Thu: 4:15 PM



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:15

Sat & Sun: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:45

CHARLESTON, WV

Marquee Southridge

Blacklight (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Feb 10: 6:15 PM



Death on the Nile (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Wed Feb 9: 6:40 PM

Thurs Feb 19: 6:00, 6:40



Marry Me (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Feb 10: 6:00 PM



jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Act 1 () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Feb 10: 7:00 PM



jackass forever (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20



jackass forever (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50



Moonfall (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 12:00, 12:40, 3:00, 3:40, 6:00, 6:40, 9:00, 9:40

Wed & Thu: 12:00, 12:40, 3:00, 3:40, 6:00, 9:00, 9:40



Redeeming Love (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



The Tiger Rising (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:10

Sun: 12:35, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:10

Wed: 12:35, 9:40

Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 9:40



Scream (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



The 355 (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 1:10, 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 9:40 PM

Mon - Wed: 1:10, 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Thu: 1:10, 9:40



American Underdog (PG) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 8:50



The King's Man (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25



Sing 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 9:05



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15



The Fifth Element (PG-13) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 6:45

Wed: 3:30, 6:45

WYTHEVILLE, VA

Marquee Wytheville 8

Death on the Nile (PG-13) Bloody Images; Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:00 PM



Marry Me (PG-13) Language; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:00 PM



jackass forever (R) Dangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50

Sun - Thu: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25



Moonfall (PG-13) Action; Drug Use; Strong Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



Scream (R)

Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00



The 355 (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun - Wed: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Thu: 12:50, 3:40



American Underdog (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sun - Wed: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Thu: 12:10, 3:00



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun - Wed: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Thu: 12:30, 3:25, 6:30



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action

Fri & Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sun - Wed: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Thu: 12:15, 3:10