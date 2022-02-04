Marshall to be closed today, Friday, Feb. 4

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Due to weather and road conditions, Marshall University will be closed today, Friday, Feb. 4.

In-person, virtual (synchronous) and hybrid classes are canceled, and offices will be closed. Students are advised to check Blackboard and/or their university e-mail accounts for instructions from faculty.

Online (asynchronous) classes will continue as normal.

Dining and residence hall services will remain operational.

Certain essential employees may be required to report to work.

This announcement applies to all campuses and centers.

The university's policy regarding inclement weather is available at https://www.marshall.edu/board/files/MUBOG-GA-9-Weather-Closings-and-Delays-2019-08.pdf.