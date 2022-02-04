Most read
Marshall to be closed today, Friday, Feb. 4
Friday, February 4, 2022 - 07:44 Updated 10 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
In-person, virtual (synchronous) and hybrid classes are canceled, and offices will be closed. Students are advised to check Blackboard and/or their university e-mail accounts for instructions from faculty.
Online (asynchronous) classes will continue as normal.
Dining and residence hall services will remain operational.
Certain essential employees may be required to report to work.
This announcement applies to all campuses and centers.
The university's policy regarding inclement weather is available at https://www.marshall.edu/board/files/MUBOG-GA-9-Weather-Closings-and-Delays-2019-08.pdf.