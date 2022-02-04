Most read
Black History Month kickoff switched to a virtual event
It can be viewed online https://marshall.zoom.us/j/93695614798. The in-person event was changed to a virtual event, due to the forecast of inclement weather.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. Teresa Eagle, dean of Marshall’s College of Education and Professional Development and a former schoolteacher.
The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum has been helping educators integrate Black history into school curricula since 2016 and serves as a forum that provides opportunities to address this and other education issues, including race and a free press, in ways inspired by Woodson’s teachings. Woodson was a Huntington educator and West Virginia coal miner who is recognized as the Father of Black History.
The lyceum is a resource for the region on the observance of Black history and Woodson’s teachings about improving education.
The lyceum’s schedule of events for February, and other Black History Month activities at Marshall, will also be shared.
For more information, contact Burnis R. Morris, director of the Carter G. Woodson Lyceum, at morrisb@marshall.edu.