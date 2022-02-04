BASF - Huntington News - EXCLUSIVE REPORT from new FOIA Documents

Recently declassified documents, freshly unearthed from an EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) storage vault through a Freedom of Information Act request, highlight disturbing issues regarding the former BASF/Chemetron chemical company in Hunting- ton, WV, and its relationship with the 31st Street Landfill.

The three never-before-seen-documents are one wave of releases that should continue until the FOIA request is successfully fulfilled. The years of these records are 1979, 1982 and 1985.

A hand-written Inspection Report from 1979 was composed due to plans to close the 31st Street Landfill. This dump site was used by Chemetron and BASF to dispose their chemical toxic waste. According to this record, some "material was disposed of and left without covering".

Without proper shielding, the wastes would be hammered by all weather, wind, and harsh precipitations that nature delivered.

The inspector noted, "There was evidence of runoff from the site both on the completed fill section and the "active" fill section." This means both the older and newer parts of the landfill were leaking. He even goes on to say that "ponding occurred" and entered into the nearby Guyandotte River, which links directly to the Ohio River. According to this inspector, there was a likely potential that the groundwater was contaminated because of the length of time the waste had set in the open without cover-ing.

Unknown Amount of Toxic Waste

In a June, 1982 EPA As- sessment of the BASF- Wyandotte Corporation Landfill on 31st Street, it is admitted that dumped there from 1920-1973 were the solid and sludge wastes of barium, sulphates, carbonates, and sulphides; toluene solvents; chemicals such as acids, caustics,

dyes/inks; and solid wastes of iron oxide, sulphur and calcium sulphate. These were all disposed of in the 31st Street Landfill, on a floodplain in an "UNKNOWN" amount, according to the document. The site was found to be out of compliance with the Water Pollution Control Act.

Among the list of hazards include:

• Citizen exposure to wastes of an unknown nature

• Contamination of Groundwater (Monitoring well results showed pollution of ground- water)

• Contamination of surface water (Leachate seeps present along Guyandotte River)

• Damage to Flora/Fauna (Areas of no vegetation. These areas covered with white "salt" material)

With the release of this report, we ask the EPA to perform a fresh, thorough, independent investigation of the site and landfill. We ask the EPA to monitor leachate and chemical releases to the Guyandotte River and groundwater from the BASF 31st Street Landfill.