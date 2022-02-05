Cabell Schools Announces Results of Investigation into Inappropriate Comments at Basketball Game

asketball game between Huntington Middle School and Milton Middle School.

“It is the policy of the Cabell County Board of Education to maintain an education and work environment that is free from all forms of unlawful harassment and violence. This policy applies to any student, staff member or member of the public during any school-related activity or during any education-sponsored event, whether in a building or other property used or operated by the Board of Education or in any other facility being used by the Board (BOE Policy 5517, ANTI-HARASSMENT AND VIOLENCE).”

As part of its enforcement of this zero-tolerance policy, the district’s administration immediately opened an official investigation into the allegations. As a result, it has been determined that some students were indeed the target of disparaging and demeaning comments made by individuals at the game. Any identified responsible parties will be addressed by district and school administrators according to Board policy.

The coaching staff from both Milton Middle School and Huntington Middle School basketball teams say they are deeply disturbed by the harmful comments made toward players at the game.

“The comments made are not representative of what we believe or expect from others at our schools, says Josh Harris, Milton Middle School head basketball coach. “As coaches, we dedicate a considerable portion of our time working with young athletes to not only improve their playing skills, but also to build their self-esteem and support their social and emotional well-being. This is a place where we want all students to know they are safe and belong.”

“Participation in athletics teaches students how to work together to accomplish common goals and provides them an opportunity to build friendships that can last a lifetime,” adds Mike Thomas, Huntington Middle School head basketball coach. We are extremely proud of the students and coaches from both of our schools’ teams for the way they have handled this difficult situation. We will continue to count on them as we work together as a district to ensure all Cabell County competitions and activities are free from harassment, and students are comfortable reporting any unsportsmanlike or inappropriate conduct.”

The coaches from both schools worked with the district’s superintendent, Dr. Ryan Saxe, and his administrative team to identify additional ways to ensure a positive atmosphere for all students. From those meetings, the coaches made the following recommendations for actions that will be implemented by the district: