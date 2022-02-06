OPINION - Ron Paul, M.D. - We Are All Canadian Truckers Now!

We all remember where we were when the Berlin Wall came down. While it may have seemed that communist rule would go on forever, when the people decided that they had enough suddenly the wall fell. Just like that.

Thus it is after two years of Covid authoritarianism that in Canada the largest truck convoy in history has smashed through the Berlin Wall of tyranny. I have watched as the Canada I once respected as a haven for antiwar Americans in the 1960s turned into one of the most repressive countries on earth. I wondered how a freedom-loving people could allow themselves to be abused by these mini-Stalins without a peep.

But then Canada stood up and showed the rest of the world that freedom can triumph over tyranny if the people demand it. As I say, no army can stop an idea whose time has come.

A former Republican Congressman from Texas (1976-77; 1979 - 85; 1997 - 2013) and presidential candidate, Paul is the author of 16 books, including The School Revolution: A New Answer for Our Broken Education System (2013), The Revolution: A Manifesto (2008) and End the Fed (2009), and executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.