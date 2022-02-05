Most read
- EXCLUSIVE REPORT - EPA Reports Show BASF Dumped Toxic Materials Into 31st St. Landfill
- Cabell Schools Announces Results of Investigation into Inappropriate Comments at Basketball Game
- UPDATED: Tale of Two Keiths: Keith Albee "sis" Demolition, Partial Restore of Lobby IMAGES
- FLASHBACK: Insights Into Infamous Charleston Avenue Murders Revealed in Court Opinion; Huntington Police in July 2005 Thought They Were Close to Solution
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Marshall Closed Feb. 4
- Founder Of Greenbrier School For Girls Admits He Is Responsible For Teens Death
- Huntington Hammer Falls to Kentucky's River Monsters
ECONOMICS: The Book to Read if You Want to Understand Inflation
From explaining the origins of money, to the rise of the banking system and its modern operations, to the workings of the Federal Reserve, to simple guides to Bitcoin and Modern Monetary Theory, to timely lessons on inflation of the money supply, the book makes complicated topics easy.
Read more at FEE Daily.