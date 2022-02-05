ECONOMICS: The Book to Read if You Want to Understand Inflation

As inflation climbs across the globe, the demand grows for understanding what money is and how it works in today’s world. Fortunately, economist Robert Murphy ’s recent book Understanding Money Mechanics is an excellent primer.

From explaining the origins of money, to the rise of the banking system and its modern operations, to the workings of the Federal Reserve, to simple guides to Bitcoin and Modern Monetary Theory, to timely lessons on inflation of the money supply, the book makes complicated topics easy.

