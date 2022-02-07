Most read
Marshall Day at the Capitol Tuesday
University representatives will be at the State Capitol from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with dozens of booths and displays promoting Marshall’s academic and community offerings. Outstanding programs and projects will be showcased in exhibits from departments across the university.
Marco, the university’s bison mascot, will also be available for pictures with visitors. The annual event is organized by Marshall’s Office of Alumni Relations.
Social media posts for Marshall Day at the Capitol on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, can be found searching the hashtag #MarshallUDay.