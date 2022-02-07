Most read
Charlie And The Chocolate Factory – The Broadway Musical Performance Date Postponed to May 9, 2022
Monday, February 7, 2022 - 10:50 Updated 12 hours ago by Angela Jones, Marshall Artists Series
To purchase tickets for Charlie And The Chocolate Factory’s new date, call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656, or order tickets online at ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office location in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on Marshall University’s campus anytime Monday through Friday 12-4 PM. There will be no refunds or exchanges for this event.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is sponsored by Hoops Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Dutch Miller Kia, Cabell County Commission, C.J. Hughes, The Touma Foundation, Marshall Orthopaedics, Dr. Chris and Mrs. Tammy Hugh, Dixon Law Office, PLLC, Dr. David & Mrs. Sharon Denning, Sammons Adams Orthodontics, iHeart Radio, Herald-Dispatch and WSAZ.