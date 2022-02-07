Most read
Jackass Forever Grabs Top of Chart from Spidey
Spidey still inches to replacing Avatar as #3 in all time boxoffice chart.The domestic Top 11 are rounded out by:
|1
|-
|Jackass Forever
|$23,500,000
|-
|3,604
|-
|$6,520
|$23,500,000
|1
|Paramount Pictures
|2
|-
|Moonfall
|$10,005,000
|-
|3,446
|-
|$2,903
|$10,005,000
|1
|Lionsgate
|3
|1
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|$9,600,000
|-12.8%
|3,600
|-75
|$2,666
|$748,951,607
Scream and Sing 2 claim fourth and fifth with Scream at $4.7 million. Sing 2 at $4.1 million.
King's Men and Redeeming Love at sixth and seven were the final two films to gross over $1,000,000 last weekend.
American Underdog, The 355, Wolf and Lion plus Licorice Pizza round out Top 11.
|8
|7
|American Underdog
|$800,000
|-31.1%
|1,470
|-643
|$544
|$25,882,720
|7
|Lionsgate
|9
|6
|The 355
|$700,000
|-47.4%
|1,710
|-803
|$409
|$14,177,390
|5
|Universal Pictures
|10
|-
|The Wolf and the Lion
|$675,027
|-
|800
|-
|$843
|$675,027
|1
|Blue Fox Entertainment
|11
|9
|Licorice Pizza
|$614,947
|-2.4%
|786
|+14
|$782
|$12,693,476
Some hold overs like West Side Story , House of Gucci , Nightmare Alley could receive an "Oscar bump" depending on the nominations.
Worst Person in the World, and Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché were new specialty films.
Friday, Nightfall, MarryMe, and Death on the Nile open wide.
FEB 18 : Uncharted and Dog open
FEB 25: Studio 666; Cyrano
MARCH 4 The Batman
MARCH 11 Untitled Musical Event
MARCH 18 Unbreakable Boy, Operation Fortune, and X
MARCH 25 The Lost City with Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe
APRIL 1 Moribus, The Contractor
APRIL 8 Sonic the Hedgehog, Ambulance , Everything Everywhere all at Once and two as yet unnamed films.
APRIL 15 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Father Stu
APRIL 22 Bad Guys, Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Northman
APRIL 29 65 and Memory
MAY 6 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness