Jackass Forever Grabs Top of Chart from Spidey

Jackass Forever has stolen top of the box from, Spidey, based on Box Office Mojo estimates.

Spidey still inches to replacing Avatar as #3 in all time boxoffice chart.

The domestic Top 11 are rounded out by:

Scream and Sing 2 claim fourth and fifth with Scream at $4.7 million. Sing 2 at $4.1 million.

King's Men and Redeeming Love at sixth and seven were the final two films to gross over $1,000,000 last weekend.

American Underdog, The 355, Wolf and Lion plus Licorice Pizza round out Top 11.

Some hold overs like West Side Story , House of Gucci , Nightmare Alley could receive an "Oscar bump" depending on the nominations.

Worst Person in the World, and Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché were new specialty films.

Friday, Nightfall, MarryMe, and Death on the Nile open wide.

FEB 18 : Uncharted and Dog open

FEB 25: Studio 666; Cyrano

MARCH 4 The Batman

MARCH 11 Untitled Musical Event

MARCH 18 Unbreakable Boy, Operation Fortune, and X

MARCH 25 The Lost City with Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe

APRIL 1 Moribus, The Contractor

APRIL 8 Sonic the Hedgehog, Ambulance , Everything Everywhere all at Once and two as yet unnamed films.

APRIL 15 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Father Stu

APRIL 22 Bad Guys, Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Northman

APRIL 29 65 and Memory

MAY 6 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness