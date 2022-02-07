THE BATMAN OPENS IN MARCH

Jackass Forever Grabs Top of Chart from Spidey

 Monday, February 7, 2022 - 12:00 Updated 9 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor

 

Jackass Forever has stolen top of the box from, Spidey, based on Box Office Mojo estimates.

 

Spidey still inches to replacing Avatar as #3 in all time boxoffice chart.

The domestic Top 11 are rounded out by:
1 - Jackass Forever $23,500,000 - 3,604 - $6,520 $23,500,000 1 Paramount Pictures
2 - Moonfall $10,005,000 - 3,446 - $2,903 $10,005,000 1 Lionsgate
3 1 Spider-Man: No Way Home $9,600,000 -12.8% 3,600 -75 $2,666 $748,951,607

Scream and Sing 2 claim fourth and fifth with Scream at $4.7 million. Sing 2 at $4.1 million.

King's Men and Redeeming Love at sixth and seven were the final two films to gross over $1,000,000 last weekend.

American Underdog, The 355, Wolf and Lion plus Licorice Pizza round out Top 11. 

8 7 American Underdog $800,000 -31.1% 1,470 -643 $544 $25,882,720 7 Lionsgate
9 6 The 355 $700,000 -47.4% 1,710 -803 $409 $14,177,390 5 Universal Pictures
10 - The Wolf and the Lion $675,027 - 800 - $843 $675,027 1 Blue Fox Entertainment
11 9 Licorice Pizza $614,947 -2.4% 786 +14 $782 $12,693,476

Some hold overs like West Side Story , House of Gucci , Nightmare Alley could receive an "Oscar bump" depending on the nominations.

Worst Person in the World, and Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché were new specialty films.

Friday, Nightfall, MarryMe, and Death on the Nile open wide.

FEB 18 : Uncharted and Dog open

FEB 25: Studio 666; Cyrano

MARCH 4 The Batman

MARCH 11 Untitled Musical Event

MARCH 18 Unbreakable Boy, Operation Fortune, and X

MARCH 25 The Lost City with Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe

APRIL 1 Moribus, The Contractor

APRIL 8 Sonic the Hedgehog, Ambulance , Everything Everywhere all at Once and two as yet unnamed films.

APRIL 15 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Father Stu

APRIL 22 Bad Guys, Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Northman

APRIL 29 65 and Memory

MAY 6 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness