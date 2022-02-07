Most read
REEL LIFE 2022 UPCOMING
Monday, February 7, 2022 - 13:39 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Friday, FEB 11 Nightfall, MarryMe, and Death on the Nile open wide.
FEB 18 : Uncharted and Dog open
FEB 25: Studio 666; Cyrano
MARCH 4 The Batman
MARCH 11 Untitled Musical Event
MARCH 18 Unbreakable Boy, Operation Fortune, and X
MARCH 25 The Lost City with Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe
APRIL 1 Moribus, The Contractor
APRIL 8 Sonic the Hedgehog, Ambulance , Everything Everywhere all at Once and two as yet unnamed films.
APRIL 15 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Father Stu
APRIL 22 Bad Guys, Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Northman
APRIL 29 65 and Memory
MAY 6 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness