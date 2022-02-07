REEL LIFE 2022 UPCOMING

 Monday, February 7, 2022 - 13:39 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
REEL LIFE 2022 UPCOMING

The following are WIDE release movies scheduled through May 6. All are tentative. The Batman opens first weekend in March; Dr. Strange Multiverse May 6. 

Friday,  FEB 11 Nightfall, MarryMe, and Death on the Nile open wide.

FEB 18 : Uncharted and Dog open

FEB 25: Studio 666; Cyrano

MARCH 4 The Batman

MARCH 11 Untitled Musical Event

MARCH 18 Unbreakable Boy, Operation Fortune, and X

MARCH 25 The Lost City with Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe

APRIL 1 Moribus, The Contractor

APRIL 8 Sonic the Hedgehog, Ambulance , Everything Everywhere all at Once and two as yet unnamed films.

APRIL 15 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Father Stu

APRIL 22 Bad Guys, Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Northman

APRIL 29 65 and Memory

MAY 6 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness