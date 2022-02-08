Oscar Snubs

House of Gucci and Lady Gaga were snubbed by the Academy, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Dune did not get a best director nomination.

"Belfast‘s Caitríona Balfe not scoring a best supporting actress nod, Aaron Sorkin being left out of the screenplay and director categories for Being the Ricardos and The Rescue not nominated for best doc feature," the Reporter wrote.

"Other high-profile omissions include Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) and Jamie Dornan (Belfast) in the best supporting actor category, Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) in the best actor category, Jay-Z (The Harder They Fall) and Ariana Grande (Don’t Look Up) in the best original song category and Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter) in the best director category,? the Reporter added.

