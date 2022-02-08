Most read
Blacklight, Licorice Pizza new Pullman Square 16
BLACKLIGHT
Travis Block lives and fights in the shadows. A freelance government "fixer," Block is a dangerous man whose assignments have included extracting agents out of deep-cover situations. When Block discovers a shadowy program called Operation Unity is striking down ordinary citizens for reasons known only to Block's boss, FBI chief Robinson, he enlists the help of a journalist, but his past and present collide when his daughter and granddaughter are threatened. Now Block needs to rescue the people he loves and expose the truth for a shot at redemption. Nothing and no one is safe when secrets are hidden in Blacklight.
DEATH ON NILE
Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short
LICORICE PIZZA
"Licorice Pizza" is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.
BELFAST
A poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy's childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.
MARRY ME
Kat and Bastian are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony. When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty.
DUNE
A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence - a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential only those who can conquer their fear will survive
BREAKFAST AT TIFFANYS
Struggling writer Paul Varjak moves into a New York apartment building and becomes intrigued by his pretty, quirky neighbor Holly Golightly. whose public and private lifestyle confuses and fascinates Paul.
MAGIC MIKE
Mike is a man of many talents and loads of charm, he spends his days pursuing the American Dream from as many angles as he can handle: from roofing houses and detailing cars to designing furniture. But at night... he's just magic. The hot headliner in an all-male revue, he has been rocking the stage at Club Xquisite for years with his original style and over-the-top dance moves. Seeing potential in a guy he calls the Kid, Mike takes the 19-year-old under his wing and schools him in the fine arts of dancing, partying, picking up women and making easy money. It's not long before the club's newest act has fans of his own, as the summer opens up to a world of fun, friendship and good times.
Huntington WV
Marquee Pullman 16
MAGIC MIKE: GALENTINE'S DAY EVENTComedy/Drama/Romance
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, Joe Manganiello, Olivia Munn
DIRECTOR
Steven Soderbergh
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Language; Sexual Content4:00PM7:00PM
TRAILER ▶
BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'SNRComedy, Drama, Romance
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard, Buddy Ebsen, Martin Balsam, José Luis de Villalonga, John McGiver, Alan Reed, Dorothy Whitney, Beverly Powers, Stanley Adams
DIRECTOR
Blake Edwards
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAlcohol Use; Some Sensuality3:30PM7:00PM
SUNDAY FEB 13
STARTS FRIDAY FEB 11TRAILER ▶
BLACKLIGHTPG-13Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John Smith
DIRECTOR
Mark Williams
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Strong Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
DEATH ON THE NILEPG-13Drama
2 hr. 07 min.
CAST
Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Kenneth Branagh
DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Sexual Material; Violence3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
MARRY MEPG-13Comedy, Romance
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Chloe Coleman, Sarah Silverman, Maluma
DIRECTOR
Kat Coiro
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Suggestive Material3:30PM6:30PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
JACKASS FOREVERRAction/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean McInerney
DIRECTOR
Jeff Tremaine
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material3:50PM5:00PM6:50PM7:25PM9:45PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
MOONFALLPG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, Donald Sutherland
DIRECTOR
Roland Emmerich
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Drug Use; Strong Language; Violence3:35PM6:35PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
THE WOLF AND THE LIONPGComedy/Family
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Molly Kunz, Graham Greene (II), Charlie Carrick, Derek Johns, Rhys Slack
DIRECTOR
Gilles de Maistre
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material4:45PM7:10PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
SCREAMRHorror
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar, Jasmin Savoy
DIRECTOR
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE 355PG-13Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing
DIRECTOR
Simon Kinberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence4:00PM6:50PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
AMERICAN UNDERDOGPGDrama
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid
DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Thematic Material3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
LICORICE PIZZARComedy/Drama
2 hr. 13 min.
CAST
Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Ben Stiller, Skyler Gisondo, Emma Dumont
DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Language; Sexual Material3:35PM6:35PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
THE KING'S MANRAction/Adventure
2 hr. 11 min.
CAST
Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance
DIRECTOR
Matthew Vaughn
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
SING 2PGAnimation, Musical
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams
DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMEPG-13Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy
2 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony Revolori
DIRECTOR
Jon Watts
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Rude Humor; Violence4:00PM7:15PM
TRAILER ▶
BELFASTPG-13Drama
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, Jude Hill
DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Violence; Strong Language3:50PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFEPG-13Action/Adventure/Comedy/Horror
2 hr. 04 min.
CAST
Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, Paul Rudd
DIRECTOR
Jason Reitman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSuggestive References; Supernatural Action6:35PM
TRAILER ▶
DUNEPG-13SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya
DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Disturbing Images; Some Sensuality; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence4:05PM8:00PM