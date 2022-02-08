Blacklight, Licorice Pizza new Pullman Square 16

 Tuesday, February 8, 2022 - 19:51 Updated 12 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Beginning Friday, Pullman Square 16 adds Death on Nile, Blacknight, Marry Me, Licorice Pizza, Belfast and Dune and some Academy Award nominees.  

 

BLACKLIGHT

 Travis Block lives and fights in the shadows. A freelance government "fixer," Block is a dangerous man whose assignments have included extracting agents out of deep-cover situations. When Block discovers a shadowy program called Operation Unity is striking down ordinary citizens for reasons known only to Block's boss, FBI chief Robinson, he enlists the help of a journalist, but his past and present collide when his daughter and granddaughter are threatened. Now Block needs to rescue the people he loves and expose the truth for a shot at redemption. Nothing and no one is safe when secrets are hidden in Blacklight.

DEATH ON NILE

 Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short

 

LICORICE PIZZA

"Licorice Pizza" is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.

BELFAST

A poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy's childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.

 

MARRY ME

Kat and Bastian are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony. When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty.

DUNE

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence - a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential only those who can conquer their fear will survive

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANYS

Struggling writer Paul Varjak moves into a New York apartment building and becomes intrigued by his pretty, quirky neighbor Holly Golightly. whose public and private lifestyle confuses and fascinates Paul.

MAGIC MIKE

 Mike is a man of many talents and loads of charm, he spends his days pursuing the American Dream from as many angles as he can handle: from roofing houses and detailing cars to designing furniture. But at night... he's just magic. The hot headliner in an all-male revue, he has been rocking the stage at Club Xquisite for years with his original style and over-the-top dance moves. Seeing potential in a guy he calls the Kid, Mike takes the 19-year-old under his wing and schools him in the fine arts of dancing, partying, picking up women and making easy money. It's not long before the club's newest act has fans of his own, as the summer opens up to a world of fun, friendship and good times.

 

Huntington WV

Marquee Pullman 16


MAGIC MIKE: GALENTINE'S DAY EVENT

MAGIC MIKE: GALENTINE'S DAY EVENT

Comedy/Drama/Romance
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, Joe Manganiello, Olivia Munn

DIRECTOR
Steven Soderbergh

2D Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Language; Sexual Content 4:00PM 7:00PM
BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'SNR

Comedy, Drama, Romance
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard, Buddy Ebsen, Martin Balsam, José Luis de Villalonga, John McGiver, Alan Reed, Dorothy Whitney, Beverly Powers, Stanley Adams

DIRECTOR
Blake Edwards

2D Alcohol Use; Some Sensuality 3:30PM 7:00PM

SUNDAY FEB 13


STARTS FRIDAY FEB 11

BLACKLIGHT

BLACKLIGHTPG-13

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John Smith

DIRECTOR
Mark Williams

2D Action; Language; Strong Violence 4:10PM 7:10PM 9:45PM

DEATH ON THE NILE

DEATH ON THE NILEPG-13

Drama
2 hr. 07 min.

CAST
Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Kenneth Branagh

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

2D Bloody Images; Sexual Material; Violence 3:40PM 6:40PM 9:35PM

MARRY ME

MARRY MEPG-13

Comedy, Romance
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Chloe Coleman, Sarah Silverman, Maluma

DIRECTOR
Kat Coiro

2D Language; Some Suggestive Material 3:30PM 6:30PM 9:05PM


JACKASS FOREVER

JACKASS FOREVERR

Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean McInerney

DIRECTOR
Jeff Tremaine

2D Dangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material 3:50PM 5:00PM 6:50PM 7:25PM 9:45PM 9:50PM

MOONFALL

MOONFALLPG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, Donald Sutherland

DIRECTOR
Roland Emmerich

2D Action; Drug Use; Strong Language; Violence 3:35PM 6:35PM 9:30PM

THE WOLF AND THE LION

THE WOLF AND THE LIONPG

Comedy/Family
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Molly Kunz, Graham Greene (II), Charlie Carrick, Derek Johns, Rhys Slack

DIRECTOR
Gilles de Maistre

2D Language; Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material 4:45PM 7:10PM 9:35PM

SCREAM

SCREAMR

Horror
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar, Jasmin Savoy

DIRECTOR
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet

2D Language; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence 4:00PM 7:00PM 9:45PM

THE 355

THE 355PG-13

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 02 min.

CAST
Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing

DIRECTOR
Simon Kinberg

2D Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence 4:00PM 6:50PM 9:40PM


AMERICAN UNDERDOG

AMERICAN UNDERDOGPG

Drama
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid

DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin

2D Language; Some Thematic Material 3:10PM 6:10PM 8:50PM


LICORICE PIZZA

LICORICE PIZZAR

Comedy/Drama
2 hr. 13 min.

CAST
Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Ben Stiller, Skyler Gisondo, Emma Dumont

DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson

2D Drug Use; Language; Sexual Material 3:35PM 6:35PM 9:30PM


THE KING'S MAN

THE KING'S MANR

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 11 min.

CAST
Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance

DIRECTOR
Matthew Vaughn

2D Language; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence 3:20PM 6:20PM 9:20PM


SING 2

SING 2PG

Animation, Musical
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams

DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings

2D Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material 3:20PM 6:20PM 9:00PM

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMEPG-13

Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy
2 hr. 28 min.

CAST
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony Revolori

DIRECTOR
Jon Watts

2D Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence 4:00PM 7:15PM

BELFAST

BELFASTPG-13

Drama
1 hr. 37 min.

CAST
Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, Jude Hill

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

2D Some Violence; Strong Language 3:50PM 9:30PM

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFEPG-13

Action/Adventure/Comedy/Horror
2 hr. 04 min.

CAST
Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, Paul Rudd

DIRECTOR
Jason Reitman

2D Suggestive References; Supernatural Action 6:35PM

DUNE

DUNEPG-13

SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya

DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve

2D Some Disturbing Images; Some Sensuality; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence 4:05PM 8:00PM