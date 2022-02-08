Blacklight, Licorice Pizza new Pullman Square 16

BLACKLIGHT

Travis Block lives and fights in the shadows. A freelance government "fixer," Block is a dangerous man whose assignments have included extracting agents out of deep-cover situations. When Block discovers a shadowy program called Operation Unity is striking down ordinary citizens for reasons known only to Block's boss, FBI chief Robinson, he enlists the help of a journalist, but his past and present collide when his daughter and granddaughter are threatened. Now Block needs to rescue the people he loves and expose the truth for a shot at redemption. Nothing and no one is safe when secrets are hidden in Blacklight.

DEATH ON NILE

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short

LICORICE PIZZA

"Licorice Pizza" is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.

BELFAST

A poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy's childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.

MARRY ME

Kat and Bastian are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony. When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty.

DUNE

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence - a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential only those who can conquer their fear will survive

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANYS

Struggling writer Paul Varjak moves into a New York apartment building and becomes intrigued by his pretty, quirky neighbor Holly Golightly. whose public and private lifestyle confuses and fascinates Paul.

MAGIC MIKE

Mike is a man of many talents and loads of charm, he spends his days pursuing the American Dream from as many angles as he can handle: from roofing houses and detailing cars to designing furniture. But at night... he's just magic. The hot headliner in an all-male revue, he has been rocking the stage at Club Xquisite for years with his original style and over-the-top dance moves. Seeing potential in a guy he calls the Kid, Mike takes the 19-year-old under his wing and schools him in the fine arts of dancing, partying, picking up women and making easy money. It's not long before the club's newest act has fans of his own, as the summer opens up to a world of fun, friendship and good times.

Huntington WV

Marquee Pullman 16





MAGIC MIKE: GALENTINE'S DAY EVENT

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S NR

BLACKLIGHT PG-13

DEATH ON THE NILE PG-13

MARRY ME PG-13

JACKASS FOREVER R

MOONFALL PG-13

THE WOLF AND THE LION PG

SCREAM R

THE 355 PG-13

AMERICAN UNDERDOG PG

LICORICE PIZZA R

THE KING'S MAN R

SING 2 PG

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME PG-13

BELFAST PG-13

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE PG-13

DUNE PG-13

