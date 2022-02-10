Behavioral Health Center at Marshall open to all members of the Marshall community

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Behavioral Health Center is open to those who need somewhere to go to talk to someone.

Open to the Marshall community, including local alumni, the Behavioral Health Center, housed in Gullickson Hall, offers those in need of a listening ear the opportunity to talk to counselors. The Behavioral Health Center’s (BHC) mission is to extend outreach from its Guillickson Hall location to the university community as a whole. They do this by extending the services of clinical counseling to the Marshall community.

The center, located in Gullickson Hall suite GO1, offers a variety of services:

Crisis intervention;

Short-term counseling;

Assistance for students who have been diagnosed with one or more long-term psychiatric conditions;

Skills development for academic success;

Support and brief counseling for students recovering from sexual violence and/or interpersonal violence;

Assessments and referrals to other university resources;

Mental health consultation, education, and outreach programs for the Marshall community;

Assistance with Substance Use Disorders.

The Behavioral Health Center works closely with the Marshall community in planning systematic, psycho-educational programing that emphasizes a multicultural and developmental perspective on prevention, wellness and student self-help. The BHC values a community that provides a safe and optimal learning environment for all students. The BHC is also focused on providing leadership in areas of diversity that include the LGBTQ populations, international student populations, first-generation college students and cultural/ethnic minority student populations.

For more information on the College of Health Professions’ Behavioral Health Center visit www.marshall.edu/BH-Cente