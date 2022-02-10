New medical school scholarship honors Dr. Charles and Kathleen Yarbrough

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine honors longtime Huntington dermatologist and chair of dermatology, Charles L. Yarbrough, M.D., and his wife, Kathleen.

“It has been an honor to be a part of the growth of the School of Medicine during the past 40 years,” Yarbrough said. “We believe in the school’s mission, its bright future and the future physicians this scholarship will assist.”

In 2014, after more than 40 years in private practice and 37 years as a volunteer faculty member, Yarbrough joined the clinical faculty at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine full time to establish a department of dermatology and serve as its inaugural chair. During his tenure, he has enhanced the medical school’s dermatology curriculum and clinical rotations, expanded services to a second location at Marshall Health-Teays Valley and added much-needed subspecialty care with the addition of Mohs surgeon, Eduardo Vidal, M.D., in 2021.

Yarbrough earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia and completed a residency in dermatology at Emory University. He is double board-certified in dermatology and dermatopathology.

The Dr. Charles L. and Mrs. Kathleen H. Yarbrough Scholarship is designated for entering first-year medical students with demonstrated financial need.

