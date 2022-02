Marquee WV Daily Showtimes Friday Feb 11- Thursday Feb. 17; Flashback: Breakfast at Tiffanys

The pre and post Valentine's Day weekend have cinemas especially Marquee Galleria, Beckley, WV, have turned to creative marketing to attract Super Bowl partiers to the concession stand. Everyone enjoys hot, buttery movie popcorn. For $12.50 you can buy popcorn in a large bag and serve it at your Super Bowl party. Marquee will also show "Magic Mike" one day only for Galentine's Day.

Thursday night has three previews, Dog, Cursed and Uncharted. Flashback is Breakfast at Tiffany's.

The Batman arrives March 4 as The Riddler plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse with Batman and Commissioner Gordon in Gotham City. Leads include Robert Pattinson; Zoë Kravitz; Paul Dano; Jeffrey Wright; John Turturro; Peter Sarsgaard; Andy Serkis; and Colin Farrell .

THE CURSED

In rural 19th-century France, a mysterious, possibly supernatural menace threatens a small village. John McBride, a pathologist, comes to town to investigate the danger and exorcise some of his own demons in the process.

DOG

With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier's funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.

UNCHARTED

Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate's long-lost brother.

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANYS

Struggling writer Paul Varjak moves into a New York apartment building and becomes intrigued by his pretty, quirky neighbor Holly Golightly. whose public and private lifestyle confuses and fascinates Paul.

DEATH ON NILE

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

MARRY ME

Kat and Bastian are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony. When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty.

HUNTINGTON, WV

Dog (PG-13) Drug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Feb 16: 7:00 PM



Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Feb 16: 4:00, 7:00



Magic Mike: Galentine's Day Event () Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Language; Sexual Content; No Passes Allowed

Sun: 4:00, 7:00



Blacklight (PG-13) Action; Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Death on the Nile (PG-13) Bloody Images; Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:35

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:35



Licorice Pizza (R) Drug Use; Language; Sexual Material

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 3:35, 6:35, 9:30



Marry Me (PG-13) Language; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05



jackass forever (R) Dangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 5:00, 6:50, 7:25, 9:45, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 12:50, 2:30, 3:50, 5:00, 6:50, 7:25, 9:45, 9:50

Mon - Wed: 3:50, 5:00, 6:50, 7:25, 9:45, 9:50

Thu: 5:00, 7:25, 9:45, 9:50



Moonfall (PG-13) Action; Drug Use; Strong Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 3:35, 6:35, 9:30



The Wolf and the Lion (PG) Language; Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35



Scream (R) Language; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



The 355 (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence

Fri: 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 9:40 PM

Mon - Wed: 4:00, 6:50, 9:40

Thu: 4:00, 9:40



American Underdog (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Mon - Wed: 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Thu: 3:10 PM



The King's Man (R) Language; Sexual Material; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:15

Sat & Sun: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:15



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action

Fri: 6:35 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 6:35

Mon - Thu: 6:35 PM



Belfast (PG-13) Some Violence; Strong Language

Fri - Thu: 3:50, 9:30



Dune (PG-13) Some Disturbing Images; Some Sensuality; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence

Fri: 4:05, 8:00

Sat: 12:30, 4:05, 8:00

Sun: 12:30 PM

Mon - Thu: 4:05, 8:00



Breakfast at Tiffany's (NR) Alcohol Use; Some Sensuality

Sun: 3:30, 7:00



The Cursed (2021) () Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Nudity; Scary Images; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thurs Feb 16: 7:05 PM

BECKLEY, WV

Dog (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Magic Mike: Galentine's Day Event () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sun: 4:00, 7:00



Blacklight (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Death on the Nile (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35



Licorice Pizza (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 3:00, 6:05, 9:15



Marry Me (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10



jackass forever (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:50, 2:30, 3:50, 5:00, 6:50, 7:25, 9:20, 9:50



Moonfall (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30



The Wolf and the Lion (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:05, 7:30, 9:55

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 9:55

Mon & Tue: 12:15, 2:40, 5:05, 7:30, 9:55

Wed: 12:15, 9:55

Thu: 12:15, 2:40, 5:05, 7:30, 9:55



Redeeming Love (PG-13) Reserved

Mon - Thu: 3:45 PM



Scream (R) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 9:45



American Underdog (PG) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 8:50

Thu: 12:10 PM



The King's Man (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 9:00 PM



Sing 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Reserved

Sun: 12:25 PM

Mon - Wed: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25

Thu: 12:25 PM



Belfast (PG-13) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Wed: 3:10, 6:10



Dune (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:05 PM

Sat & Sun: 6:45 PM

Mon - Thu: 12:05, 6:45



Breakfast at Tiffany's (NR) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00



The Cursed (2021) () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Dog (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Uncharted (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Magic Mike: Galentine's Day Event () No Passes Allowed

Sun: 4:00, 7:00



Blacklight (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10



Death on the Nile (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35

Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



Licorice Pizza (R)

Fri & Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sun - Thu: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15



Marry Me (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30



jackass forever (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50

Sun - Wed: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25

Thu: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:15



Moonfall (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Sun - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35



The Wolf and the Lion (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Sun - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10



Scream (R)

Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00



American Underdog (PG)

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sun: 12:10 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Wed: 12:10 PM



The King's Man (R)

Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sun - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30



Sing 2 (PG)

Fri & Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sun - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15



Encanto (PG)

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 3:15, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 3:15 PM



Belfast (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 7:10, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 7:10 PM



Dune (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 11:55 AM, 6:05

Sun: 11:55 AM

Mon - Wed: 11:55 AM, 6:05

Thu: 11:55 AM



Breakfast at Tiffany's (NR)

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:45 PM



Marry Me (PG-13) Language; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



jackass forever (R) Dangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50

Sat: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50

Sun: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 6:30



Moonfall (PG-13) Action; Drug Use; Strong Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 7:00



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:15

Sat & Sun: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15

Mon - Wed: 3:30, 6:45

Thu: 3:30 PM

CHARLESTON, WV

Dog (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 6:45, 7:00



Dog: Valentine's Day Sneak Preview (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Mon: 7:00 PM



Magic Mike: Galentine's Day Event () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Sun: 7:00 PM



Blacklight (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Death on the Nile (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:05, 9:35

Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 9:30, 9:35



Marry Me (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Mon: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Tue: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Wed: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Thu: 12:30, 9:45



jackass forever (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20



jackass forever (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50



Moonfall (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30



Redeeming Love (PG-13) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sun: 12:20, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Wed: 12:20, 9:45

Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20



Scream (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



American Underdog (PG) Reserved

Fri: 12:10, 3:10

Mon: 12:10, 3:10

Tue & Wed: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 9:40



Sing 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sun: 12:20, 6:20, 9:00

Mon - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15



Breakfast at Tiffany's (NR) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00



The Cursed (2021) () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM

WYTHEVILLE, VA

Dog (PG-13) Drug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Blacklight (PG-13) Action; Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10



Death on the Nile (PG-13) Bloody Images; Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35

Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



Marry Me (PG-13) Language; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30



jackass forever (R) Dangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50

Sun - Wed: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25

Thu: 12:00, 3:30, 7:25



Moonfall (PG-13) Action; Drug Use; Strong Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30

Sun - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35



Scream (R) Language; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri & Sat: 7:00, 9:45

Sun - Wed: 7:00 PM



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri & Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sun - Wed: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Thu: 12:20, 3:20



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15



Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) Suggestive References; Supernatural Action

Fri - Wed: 12:15, 3:15

Thu: 12:15 PM