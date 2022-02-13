Weekend Boxoffice Estimates

Agatha Christie dethroned Jackass Forever which narrowly finished second with Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me close by. Romantic comedy has been an underperforming genre, except for those with raunchiness. Marry Me had a $23 million dollar budget while Nile had a $53 million dollar budget.

In 2017 a remake of Murder on the Orient Express tallied $27.8 milling. It finished its theatrical run at $107 million, according to Boxoffice Pro.com. Women remain slow to return to the cinema after the pandemic, which partially explains the lower opening figure.

Jackass took in a little over $8 million , a 65% drop from the opening week.

Lopez and Owen Wilson's Marry Me also streamed on Peacock. Lopez's run as a romantic comedy favorite began with The Wedding Planner in 2001. Viewers gave Marry Me a B plus on Rotten Tomatoes.

At #4, Spidey trapped $7.15 million leaving it $1.5 million shy of passing Avitar on the all time list.

Give Blacklight a disappointing $3.6 million . It's the third wide release for the weekend and as an action genre strongly impacted by males watching the Super Bowl.

Sing 2, Moonfall, and Scream packed together in the $2.8 - $2.9 million range.

Licorice Pizza gained $922,501 thanks to an Oscar bump. The King's Man and the Beatles Get Back rounded out the top ten.

Redeeming Love, Belfast, The Worst Person in the World, West Side Story, and American Underdog, Encanto, Drive My Car, and The 355 followed.

Dog and Uncharted go wide Feb. 18 and Studio 666 on Feb. 25.

Tentpole "The Batman" comes March 4.