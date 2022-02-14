Most read
Huntington Council Meets on Valentine's Day
The Administration/Finance and Personnel Committees meet prior to the council meeting.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. Resolution re: #2022-R-03 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF MARK HOUVOURAS TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY.
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Teresa Johnson
6. Resolution re: #2022-R-04 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF R. KIRK DODRILL TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL PARKING BOARD
Sponsored by: Councilman Bowen
7. Resolution re: #2022-R-10 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL NAMING THE WEST END SENIOR WELLNESS CENTER THE “BOB BAILEY SENIOR WELLNESS CENTER”
Sponsored by: (pending committee approval)
8. Resolution re: #2022-R-11 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE MAYOR’S APPOINTMENT OF GREG FULLER TO THE POSITION OF FIRE CHIEF FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by: (pending committee approval)
9. Good & Welfare
10. Adjournment