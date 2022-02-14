Huntington Council Meets on Valentine's Day

Below, the agenda for the Feb. 14 Huntington City Council meeting which begins at 7:30 at City Hall. Council will vote on the mayor's selection for fire chief. Mayor Williams will deliver the state of the city address.

The Administration/Finance and Personnel Committees meet prior to the council meeting.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Resolution re: #2022-R-03 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF MARK HOUVOURAS TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY.

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Teresa Johnson

6. Resolution re: #2022-R-04 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF R. KIRK DODRILL TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL PARKING BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilman Bowen

7. Resolution re: #2022-R-10 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL NAMING THE WEST END SENIOR WELLNESS CENTER THE “BOB BAILEY SENIOR WELLNESS CENTER”

Sponsored by: (pending committee approval)

8. Resolution re: #2022-R-11 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE MAYOR’S APPOINTMENT OF GREG FULLER TO THE POSITION OF FIRE CHIEF FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: (pending committee approval)

9. Good & Welfare

10. Adjournment