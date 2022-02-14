Marshall to take delivery of latest in air fleet Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School will welcome its first of several planned multi-engine aircraft, a Piper Seminole, at approximately 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18.

 

Noe himself will take delivery of the plane at Piper’s facility in Vero Beach, Florida, fly it to West Virginia International Yeager Airport and taxi to the flight school’s hangar on the airport grounds with what is expected to be a large and warm West Virginia welcome.

 

“This is an incredibly important milestone for the university, the flight school and our up-and-coming aviators enrolled in the school, Noe said. “We are so pleased to be able to add this plane to our fleet as we grow our capabilitiesThis addition is just another example of the commitment we are making to provide Marshall University, the region and the nation the highest level of advanced education that will help propel our students into the aviation industry with the very best tools to excel on an enlightened and rewarding career.” 

 