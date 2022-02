Marquee Pullman 16 opens Uncharted, Dog and The Cursed

Huntington moviegoers have three new films on their plate for the President's Day weekend. Uncharted expected to be on top at $35 million in sales, according to a Boxoffice forecast. The Dog likely will hold second place with $11.5 million.

Among hold overs from third to sixth place are predicted as Death on the Nile, Spiderman No Way Home, Jackass Forever and Marry Me. Sing 2 and Scream still have legs.