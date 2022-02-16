Most read
Huntington Budget Presentations Scheduled
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2022 - 9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
· Revenue and Expense Summaries
· Individual Departmental Reviews:
Ø City Council/City Clerk
Ø Mayor’s Office
Ø Fire Department
Ø Police Department
Ø Public Works Department:
o Administration
o Inspections
o Building Maintenance
o Traffic Engineering
o Streets & Highways
o Motor Pool
o Street Construction
o Sanitation & Trash
Ø Human Resources:
o Insurance Programs
Ø Human Relations Commission
Ø Municipal Court
Ø Finance
Ø Purchasing
Ø Grants
Ø Compass
Ø Planning & Development
Ø City Attorney
Ø Information Technology
Ø Contributions
Ø Transfers