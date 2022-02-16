Huntington Budget Presentations Scheduled

 Wednesday, February 16, 2022 - 19:30

Pursuant to Article Three, Section 3.7 of the City Charter, the following Special Call Meetings of City Council will be held in City Council Chambers on the following dates and times for budget presentations as listed below:

 

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2022 - 9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

· Revenue and Expense Summaries

 

· Individual Departmental Reviews:

Ø City Council/City Clerk

Ø Mayor’s Office

Ø Fire Department

Ø Police Department

Ø Public Works Department:

o Administration

o Inspections

o Building Maintenance

o Traffic Engineering

o Streets & Highways

o Motor Pool

o Street Construction

o Sanitation & Trash

Ø Human Resources:

o Insurance Programs

Ø Human Relations Commission

Ø Municipal Court

Ø Finance

Ø Purchasing

Ø Grants

Ø Compass

Ø Planning & Development

Ø City Attorney

Ø Information Technology

Ø Contributions

Ø Transfers