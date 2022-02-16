Most read
- Atomic Energy Plant with Radioactive Isotopes Once Located on Huntington Alloys Property
- Wayne County Drug Arrests
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Kentucky Cruises by Marshall Twice in Women's Softball
- IMAGE GALLERY: Huntington High Girls Headed for State Tournament
- Huntington High Loses Sectional to Logan
- New medical school scholarship designated for Kanawha County residents
- Marshall to take delivery of latest in air fleet Friday
Applications for Community Challenge Grants Available
The Community Challenge is open to 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(6) nonprofits and government entities. Other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand dollars for larger projects.
AARP will prioritize quick-action projects that that are inclusive, address disparities, directly engage volunteers, support residents age 50 and older and aim to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:
- Support communities’ efforts to build engagement and leverage funding available under new federal programs through laws like the American Rescue Plan Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and more.
- Create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities.
- Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements.
- Support a range of housing options that increases the availability of accessible and affordable choices.
- Ensure a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion while improving the built and social environment of a community.
- Increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects that bring residents and local leaders together to address challenges and facilitate a greater sense of inclusion.
- Provide benefits to and support veterans and military families in the community served.
- Other community improvements; including health services, community development, and coronavirus pandemic recovery.
Since 2017, AARP has awarded more than 800 grants through the Community Challenge to nonprofit organizations and government entities representing every state and U.S. territory, including West Virginia community projects in Greenbrier, Kanawha, Lincoln, Monongalia, Preston, Putnam and Summers counties. The application deadline is 5:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, and all projects must be completed by November 30, 2022. To submit applications, or for more information on the program, visit www.aarp.org/CommunityChallenge.