Applications for Community Challenge Grants Available

CHARLESTON – AARP West Virginia invites community organizations and local government across the Mountain State to apply for AARP’s 2022 Community Challenge grant program . The grant program, now in its sixth year, is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live.

The Community Challenge is open to 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(6) nonprofits and government entities. Other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand dollars for larger projects.

AARP will prioritize quick-action projects that that are inclusive, address disparities, directly engage volunteers, support residents age 50 and older and aim to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:

Support communities’ efforts to build engagement and leverage funding available under new federal programs through laws like the American Rescue Plan Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and more.

Create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities.

Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements.

Support a range of housing options that increases the availability of accessible and affordable choices.

Ensure a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion while improving the built and social environment of a community.

Increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects that bring residents and local leaders together to address challenges and facilitate a greater sense of inclusion.

Provide benefits to and support veterans and military families in the community served.

Other community improvements; including health services, community development, and coronavirus pandemic recovery.

Since 2017, AARP has awarded more than 800 grants through the Community Challenge to nonprofit organizations and government entities representing every state and U.S. territory, including West Virginia community projects in Greenbrier, Kanawha, Lincoln, Monongalia, Preston, Putnam and Summers counties. The application deadline is 5:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, and all projects must be completed by November 30, 2022. To submit applications, or for more information on the program, visit www.aarp.org/CommunityChallenge.