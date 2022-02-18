Parents, Students Sue Cabell Board of Education over "Revival"

Nearly a dozen parents and students from Huntington High School have filed a federal complaint against the Cabell County School Board.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation also will participate. Among the plaintiffs is Bethany Felinton, the wife of former Huntington Mayor David Felinton.

A Jewish student asked to be excused from the assembly. Officials denied her request.

Max Nibert, a senior at HHS, said the assembly violated separation of church and state.

“I don’t think any kind of religious official should be hosted in a taxpayer-funded building with the express purpose of trying to convince minors to become baptized after school hours,” Nibert said.

Jedd Flowers, Cabell Country Schools spokesperson, said attendance was supposed to be "voluntary." He added two homeroom teachers made a "mistake" in requiring all students in their room to attend.

More than 100 students, led by Huntington High School senior Max Nibert, staged a walkout on Feb. 9 to protest some students being forced to attend an evangelical Christian revival at the school on Feb. 2. The walkout, with students chanting “Separate the church and state” and “My faith, my choice,” was covered not only nationally by the Washington Post, NPR and CNN but also internationally.

The legal complaint in the case, Mays v. Cabell County Board of Education, notes, “For years, school system employees have violated the constitutional rights of students by promoting and advancing the Christian religion, as well as by coercing students into participating in Christian religious activity.” The lawsuit charges that two Huntington High School teachers during homeroom on Feb. 2 escorted their entire classes to the revival. Students, including a Jewish student who asked to leave but was not permitted to do so, were instructed to bow their heads in prayer and raise up their hands and were warned they needed to make a decision to follow Jesus or face eternal torment. Adult volunteers from a local church went into the crowd to pray with students. Plaintiff students observed teachers and administrators praying with church volunteers. Huntington High Principal Daniel Gleason was present at the assembly along with assistant principals.

Evangelist Nik Walker, who runs Nik Walker Ministries and had been leading revivals in Huntington for weeks, even prayed to thank God for the fact “that you are not going to let these students leave without . . . knowing you.”

A complete copy of the complaint which asks for injunctive relief and $1.00 can be read by clicking the PDF insert below.