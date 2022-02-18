Special Cabell Board Meeting set for Monday

Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will conduct a Special Board Meeting, Monday, February 21, 2022 beginning at 6:00 PM in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Avenue in Huntington. At this meeting, the Board will discuss current masking requirements and consider possible action.





The complete agenda will be available on the Cabell County Schools website, www.cabellcountyschools.com, on the “Board of Education” page under the “Our District” heading. The meeting is open to the public.