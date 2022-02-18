Doctor of Nursing Practice Program to accept students for Fall 2022

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s new Doctor of Nursing Practice Program is set to begin accepting students for the Fall 2022 semester.

The program aims to prepare advanced practice nurses to practice at the highest level of professional nursing. Student in Marshall University’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program will experience customized learning during online synchronous and asynchronous courses. The expert level of the program will build on past advanced practice education, experience and certification.

Nurse practitioners are health care professionals who offer a wide range of primary and specialty care services. They work in hospitals or care clinics and see patients when they are sick, admitted to the hospital, or have bodily injuries. In many cases nurse practitioners are primary care providers.

The program allows for a post Master of Science in Nursing option of 36 credit hours and can be completed in two years at a full-time pace or three years at a part-time pace. Applicants must be graduates from a nationally accredited Master of Science in Nursing program and hold advanced practice certification as a Nurse Practitioner. They should not be seeking a new practice specialty.

Dr. Deborah Wince Chapa was hired last fall to lead the advanced program.

“Graduates of the D.N.P. program will be skilled at organizational and systems leadership and work with community stakeholders to impact quality improvement in healthcare and population health,” Chapa said.

Participants are required to complete a scholarly quality improvement project to complete the program. For more information and to find out how to apply, visit www.marshall.edu/dnp-program-description.