Marshall School of Theatre and Dance to present Postmortem

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance will present Postmortem, a mystery/thriller by Ken Ludwig, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 23-26, in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.

Postmortem, a “whodunit” story set in 1922, takes place at the country estate of William Gillette, known for his stage portrayal of Sherlock Holmes. He invites a mix of characters to his estate and combs through them trying to solve a murder mystery like Holmes himself.

“Please join us for an evening of twists, turns and surprises,” said Samuel Kincaid, box office and public relations manager for the School of Theatre and Dance.

Directed by Jack Cirillo, a professor of performance studies, the cast includes Jimi Lawson, Michael Martin, Brittany Hodges, Gage Snodgrass, Kendra Williams, Samantha Phelan and Savannah Richardson.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $15 for Marshall faculty and staff, and free for Marshall students admitted with a valid ID