Marshall University’s first multi-engine aircraft arrives in Charleston

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Amid snow flurries and a cold February wind, Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School today welcomed its first multi-engine aircraft, a Piper Seminole, at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

The aircraft, piloted by Noe himself, left Piper’s facility in Vero Beach, Florida, this morning and landed shortly before 11 a.m. at Yeager. The plane then taxied to the flight school’s hangar under a water cannon salute provided by Yeager’s crew.

Today’s plane is the first of several multi-engine aircraft that Marshall expects to add to its growing fleet.

University President Brad D. Smith remarked that it was just three years ago in February that Marshall announced it was pushing forward with an aviation program.

“The expansion of our program is an example of the success of the program, but also the shared vision of the shared vision we all have for future possibilities,” Smith said.

Noe said with the addition of the multi-engine planes, Marshall is positioned to offer the highest level of certification available in the industry.

“We are set with these beautiful airplanes, as we build this fleet out like no other school in the country,” Noe said.



