President's Day Box Office Estimates

Monday, February 21, 2022 - 06:20 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Uncharted $44 million; Dog $15; No Way Home $7.2 million; Death on the Nile $6.2 million; Jackass Forever $5.2 million; Marry Me 3.68 million; Sing 2, $2.8 million; Scream 2,955 million; Blacklght $1.77 million; Cursed $1,72; Moonfall $1.02 million according Bocoffice. Among holdovers, award nominees and specialty offerings all finished un the mid to lower six figure tally, such as Licorice Pizza, Worst Person in World, Encanto, Wesr Side Story, Drive My Car, Belfast, Streaming Love, Kingsman, Nightmare Alley and American Underdog.