Most read
- Tri State Model Railroad Show Draws Hundreds to Greenbo Lake
- IMAGE GALLERY Lady Irish Loses to Afrocentric
- Kentucky Cruises by Marshall Twice in Women's Softball
- IMAGE GALLERY: UAB Defeats Herd for Third Straight Loss
- OPINION: Andrew Napolitano - Joe Rogan and the First Amendment
- Huntington High Loses Sectional to Logan
- Marshall Women Down Longwood 62-48
- President's Day Box Office Estimates
OPINION: Andrew Napolitano - Joe Rogan and the First Amendment
To those who want to silence Rogan, just imagine what this mess of a country would be like if the loudest voices could silence all others. Freedom thrives on the clash and free flow of ideas. Since 1969, we have succeeded in keeping the government out of the business of censoring and punishing speech; now we must keep the mob out.
Do the Rogan haters really want those bad old days to return? I ask this because the folks who hate and fear Rogan’s ideas really hate and fear his freedom — and their next step will be to use the government to silence him. It is short steps from hatred to silencing to punishing speech.
Read more at LewRockwell.com
A former judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Andrew P. Napolitano is the senior judicial analyst at Fox News Channel. Napolitano has written nine books on the U.S. Constitution. The most recent is Suicide Pact: The Radical Expansion of Presidential Powers and the Lethal Threat to American Liberty.